HCLTech launches AI Innovation Zone featuring Intel-powered enterprise solutions

HCLTech announced the launch of an AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to enable enterprises to innovate and operationalise Intel-based AI products and HCLTech AI solutions, accelerating the transition from experimentation to production-ready, cost-efficient AI deployments.

Featuring enterprise AI solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with integrated Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) and Intel® CoreTM Ultra, the AI Innovation Zone underscores HCLTech and Intel’s shared commitment to enabling broad AI adoption via an integrated AI Factory, with a focus on scalable and economical AI deployment.

Spanning the full AI stack, from data center infrastructure to end user experiences on AI PCs, this AI Innovation Zone enables hands-on exploration of Intel® Xeon®-based HCLTech solutions.

The facility showcases small language model (SLM) optimisation and AI Platform-as-a-Service capabilities built on Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift AI, helping enterprises reduce complexity and lower the barriers to operationalising AI at scale. HCLTech demonstrations include testing and validation of AI Force, HCLTech’s GenAI-led service transformation platform; VisionX 2.0, a vision and video-based AI analytics platform and AI Factory, an end-to-end “edge to cloud”, factory-integrated AI infrastructure platform, alongside real-world use cases such as retrieval augmented generation (RAG), Agentic AI notebooks and cognitive AI.

“This AI Innovation Zone reflects our shared intent to move AI from experimentation to business outcomes,” said Raghu Kidambi, CVP, Ecosystems AI Partnership at HCLTech. “By aligning platform innovation with practical engineering and economics, we are creating a repeatable model that helps organisations adopt AI with confidence, efficiency, speed and measurable value.”

“By combining Intel’s scalable heterogeneous compute systems including Intel® Xeon® 6 and Intel Core Ultra platforms with HCLTech’s deep engineering capabilities, we are enabling businesses to deploy and scale AI effectively across the entire continuum – from data centers to the cloud to the edge,” said Sangeeta Roy, Director, Global Partner Business at Intel.