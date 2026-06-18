HCLTech launches AI innovation zone in Chennai

HCLTech has launched an AI Innovation Zone in Chennai aimed at helping enterprises accelerate the adoption and operationalisation of artificial intelligence solutions, with a focus on moving AI initiatives from pilot stages to production-scale deployments.

Developed in collaboration with Intel, the facility is designed to provide organisations with access to AI infrastructure, development environments and enterprise use cases spanning data centre, cloud and edge computing environments.

The initiative reflects growing industry demand for practical frameworks that help organisations address challenges associated with scaling AI beyond proof-of-concept projects and into business operations.

Focus on enterprise AI adoption

The AI Innovation Zone features solutions built on Intel’s latest processor platforms, including Intel Xeon 6 processors and Intel Core Ultra systems, supporting a range of AI workloads across infrastructure and end-user environments.

According to HCLTech, the facility is intended to provide enterprises with hands-on access to technologies that support AI development, testing, optimisation and deployment.

The environment showcases capabilities across the AI lifecycle, including small language model (SLM) optimisation, AI Platform-as-a-Service offerings and enterprise AI infrastructure designed to support operational workloads.

The platform also incorporates technologies based on Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift AI, which are increasingly being adopted by organisations seeking to standardise AI deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Demonstrating real-world AI use cases

The centre includes demonstrations of several HCLTech-developed AI platforms and solutions.

Among them is AI Force, the company’s generative AI-led service transformation platform, alongside VisionX 2.0, an AI-powered video and visual analytics platform.

The facility also showcases HCLTech’s AI Factory platform, which is designed to provide integrated infrastructure for AI workloads across edge, cloud and data centre environments.

Additional demonstrations include retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), agentic AI workflows and cognitive AI applications, reflecting growing enterprise interest in deploying advanced AI systems across business functions.

Addressing the AI production challenge

Industry analysts have noted that while many organisations have launched AI pilots and experimentation initiatives, fewer have successfully scaled these projects into production environments capable of delivering measurable business outcomes.

Key challenges often include infrastructure complexity, model optimisation, governance requirements, integration with enterprise systems and operational cost management.

HCLTech said the Innovation Zone has been designed to help organisations evaluate these factors and develop deployment strategies that balance performance, scalability and cost efficiency.

Raghu Kidambi, Corporate Vice President, Ecosystems AI Partnership at HCLTech, said the initiative aims to support organisations in translating AI experimentation into tangible business outcomes through a combination of engineering expertise and platform capabilities.

AI infrastructure becomes strategic priority

The launch comes amid growing enterprise investment in AI infrastructure as organisations seek to support increasingly complex workloads, including generative AI, agentic systems and advanced analytics.

Technology providers are increasingly focusing on integrated AI platforms that combine compute infrastructure, software frameworks, orchestration tools and governance capabilities to simplify deployment and management.

Sangeeta Roy, Director, Global Partner Business at Intel, said the collaboration is intended to help organisations deploy AI across a range of environments, from centralised data centres to cloud platforms and edge locations.

Growing demand for AI factories and enterprise AI platforms

The announcement reflects a broader trend towards the development of AI factories and dedicated AI infrastructure environments that enable organisations to build, train, deploy and manage AI applications at scale.

As enterprises seek to move beyond isolated AI experiments, demand is increasing for platforms that provide a consistent framework for AI operations while supporting governance, security and performance requirements.

The Chennai AI Innovation Zone is expected to serve as a demonstration and testing environment for organisations evaluating enterprise AI strategies, while highlighting the growing importance of integrated infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships in accelerating AI adoption.