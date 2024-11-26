HCLTech launches enterprise data security service in collaboration with Intel

HCLTech launched an advanced data and cloud compute security solution to enable enterprises to securely handle sensitive information with high data integrity and confidentiality.

HCLTech DataTrustShield was developed to protect sensitive data during cloud operations, leveraging trusted execution environments (TEEs) including Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel® TDX) and Intel Trust Authority. Key benefits include secure data sharing across platforms, scalability, enhanced compliance, and robust protection for applications and intellectual property. The solution is designed for organisations requiring strong data security in collaborative and cloud environments while maintaining operational efficiency. The solution has been tested on Google Cloud and in the future, will be integrated with other hyperscalers.

“HCLTech Data TrustShield offering is a major step forward in data security, delivering high levels of protection. By harnessing Intel’s advanced technology, the offering secures digital assets and enhances confidence and trust in cloud environments,” said Anand Swamy, EVP & Head of Tech and ISV Ecosystem, HCLTech.

“Intel’s Confidential Computing technology and Trust Authority attestation services enhance security and assurance for computing environments. Our collaboration with HCLTech highlights our commitment to helping customers transition to the cloud while maintaining data privacy and adhering to zero trust principles,” said Purnam Sheth, VP/GM of Trust and Security Services, Intel.