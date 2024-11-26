How new age technologies will transform management learning in the next decade

By Pratik Modi, Professor & Dean, School of Management, BML Munjal University

Prashant Verma, Associate Professor, BML Munjal University

Management education has evolved remarkably over the past century, adapting to the changing needs of businesses and society. The formalisation of management as a discipline can be traced back to the rapid industrialisation in the U.S. during the early 20th century, driven by the need for systematic oversight of complex industrial operations. Pioneers like Frederick Winslow Taylor, with his scientific management principles, laid the groundwork for modern management practices. The founding of institutions such as the Wharton School in 1881 and Harvard Business School in 1908 marked the beginning of structured business education. Following World War II, the demand for trained managers surged, leading to a global expansion of business schools and management programs.

Over the years, the delivery of management education has undergone significant transformations, shaped by technological advancements, pedagogical innovations, and the ever-evolving business landscape. The mid-20th century saw the introduction of case studies by Harvard Business School, which provided practical insights and honed real-world problem-solving skills. With the advent of computers and the internet, digital tools and online resources became integral to management education, enabling more interactive and flexible learning experiences. The 21st century has witnessed the rise of e-learning platforms, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), and virtual classrooms, revolutionising how management education is delivered and making it more globally accessible. Today, hybrid models that combine online and in-person learning are common, offering the benefits of both approaches. Experiential learning, through simulations, internships, and project-based assignments, has also gained prominence, equipping students with practical skills and hands-on experience. Despite these advancements, the fundamental structure of the classroom has remained largely unchanged, with traditional settings and face-to-face interactions still playing a central role. However, the emergence of new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Metaverse, Augmented Reality (AR), and MOOCs has the potential to transform this landscape dramatically in the coming decade. These innovations can expand access to education, enhance engagement, make learning more immersive, and address challenges related to equity and inclusion.

The Role of AI in Management Education

AI has rapidly emerged as a transformative tool in various fields, fostering creativity and enabling higher-order cognitive work. In the context of management education, AI offers solutions to long-standing challenges like improving the learning experience, expanding accessibility, and addressing the rising costs of education. However, while AI can significantly enhance these areas, cost concerns and the diversity of educational needs will likely prevent the convergence of management education into a single, standardised model.

The rise of AI agents offers transformative potential to address the administrative burden on teachers in schools and universities, enabling them to focus more on their core priorities: enhancing their subject expertise and engaging deeply with students. This requires a paradigm shift in how educational systems are designed. Rather than adding layers of complexity, AI can be used to simplify and humanise processes, allowing educators to do what they do best: teach, inspire, and mentor. The true success of AI in education lies in enabling richer human interactions and intellectual growth. Policymakers may look at these broad guidelines to harness AI effectively while keeping education student-centric.

Looking ahead, two distinct educational models are likely to coexist. The first is a high-contact, premium model where experienced human instructors are supported by AI tools and assistants to enrich the learning experience. The second is a low-contact, more affordable model, where AI takes the lead in delivering education. These models will cater to different segments of learners, addressing varying needs and financial constraints.

The Future Role of Human Facilitators

As we envision the future of management education, several key questions arise: Will human facilitators continue to play a central role in learning? Can AI-led, low-contact education models be just as enriching? What role will AI assistants play in supporting or possibly replacing traditional educators? Historically, the most esteemed teachers were accessible only to a privileged few, such as royalty, and they were often the most learned individuals of their time. Today, with AI demonstrating impressive capabilities in learning and content generation, the role of human facilitators is poised to evolve. In the future, we may see learning spaces where AI agents serve as the primary facilitators of education, complemented by human assistants and other AI tools to enhance the overall learning experience.

A Hybrid Learning Model: Balancing AI and Human Input

Despite AI’s growing capabilities, humans excel in areas requiring emotional intelligence, complex cognitive abilities, and higher-order thinking. Human educators will continue to be essential in fostering creativity, contextualising knowledge, and helping learners navigate the nuances that AI may struggle to fully comprehend. For instance, humans are uniquely positioned to develop learners’ resilience and a growth mindset—guiding them through frustrations and helping them see mistakes as opportunities for deeper understanding. Moreover, human teachers will inspire self-directed learning, nurturing curiosity, collaboration, and intrinsic motivation. Meanwhile, AI teaching assistants can provide adaptive, personalised learning tools that help students master established theories and receive real-time feedback. These AI tools can further enrich learning through dynamic case studies, progressing from traditional text-based formats to multimedia, simulations, and immersive virtual reality experiences.

Low-Contact Education: Can AI Alone Suffice?

While AI-led, low-contact education models may offer scalable and cost-effective solutions, they also raise concerns about whether such approaches can provide a truly enriching experience. The quality of AI agents in premium institutions will likely differ from those in low-contact environments, particularly in terms of the complexity and quality of data they process. This disparity suggests that AI in high-contact, premium learning spaces will be more sophisticated, offering deeper insights and interactions. Low-contact and low-cost models with minimal human interaction could leave learners at a disadvantage, particularly in developing soft skills and emotional intelligence. To address these gaps, low-contact systems may need to leverage crowdsourcing and community engagement to enrich learning materials and interactions. This approach could ensure a more diverse and inclusive educational experience, even with limited direct human involvement.

The Road Ahead: Embracing Technological Transformation

In the coming decade, new-age technologies will continue to reshape business management education, offering innovative solutions to long-standing challenges. While AI and digital platforms will play a critical role in making education more accessible and personalised, human facilitators will remain crucial in areas where empathy, ethical judgment, and complex problem-solving are essential. Ultimately, the future of management education will likely be a blend of high-tech and high-touch approaches. By leveraging the strengths of both AI and human educators, institutions can create learning environments that are not only efficient and scalable but also deeply engaging and transformative. As we move forward, educators, administrators, and policymakers must thoughtfully integrate these technologies to build a more inclusive and effective educational system.