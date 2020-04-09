HDFC Bank introduces Secure Banking during Covid19

Read Article

HDFC Bank introduced Secure Banking during Covid19 initiative. Through this initiative, the bank will educate general public including its customers on 3 emerging online, electronic, and digital banking frauds to make them #SecureBankers.

The initiative covers:

1 Evolving Bank Frauds in view of EMI Moratorium facility

2 Modus Operandi of new and emerging frauds – Fraudsters calling customers to avail EMI

3 Moratorium by sharing all their confidential banking details, including OTP

4 How you can become a #SecureBanker

It is important for general public including bank customers to note:

a) HDFC Bank or any other bank will never ask for your OTP, NetBanking/MobileBanking password, Customer ID, UPI PIN etc for deferring your EMI payments.

b) Please do not share any confidential details with anyone over phone,SMS, Email with anyone.

To spread awareness about Secure Banking during Covid19, channels such as SMS, ATM screens, mobile banking app, and the HDFC Bank website will be used.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Secure Banking during Covid19 is a response to the new and emerging techniques used by fraudsters to dupe customers using EMI Moratorium as a bait,” says Sameer Ratolikar, Chief Information Security Officer, HDFC Bank. “In these trying times, it is important for one and all to be informed about the evolving bank frauds. An alert and well-informed customer is less likely to inadvertently disclose personal banking details. Through this initiative, we hope to create greater awareness of safe banking practices among general public.”

Secure Banking tips:

Never respond to any email that asks for personal information

Check that the sender’s email address is the same as their display name

Don’t click on any link in the email that looks suspicious

Do not click on email attachments that ask you to download them for details

Check if the email has spelling mistakes or grammatical errors

Do not click on emails that have unknown URLs (links)

Be vary of emails from health organizations like WHO and visit their website for the latest information

