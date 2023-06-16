Express Computer

Healthtech platform, WatchYourHealth appoints Ashok Nair as Co-Founder and Global Executive Director

WatchYourHealth (WYH), a pioneering healthtech platform, proudly announces the appointment of Ashok Nair as Co-Founder and Global Executive Director. Mr Nair, former Managing Director of Abbott India, brings a wealth of expertise and visionary leadership to WYH, driving exceptional consumer engagement solutions and profitable growth.

With a distinguished career at Abbott India, Mr. Nair is a trailblazer in the healthcare industry, positioning WYH for unparalleled growth and market leadership. His remarkable achievements include turning around Abbott’s Primary Care business, outpacing the market by growing 1.2 times faster with 8% growth since 2017. As Co-Founder and Global Executive Director, Mr. Nair aims to expand WYH’s pharma business within India and globally.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Ashok Nair to the WatchYourHealth family,” said Ratheesh Nair, Founder and CEO of WYH. “His illustrious tenure as the former Managing Director of Abbott India, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, will be invaluable as we forge ahead with our mission to revolutionize consumer engagement.”

Nair’s extensive experience spans therapy areas across acute, chronic, and consumer care. His appointment strengthens WYH’s commitment to assembling a world-class team. With Nair’s leadership, WYH is primed to deliver outstanding results, reshape consumer engagement, and make a lasting impact on the healthcare industry.

“The Covid adversity taught me that Pharma was ready for newer ways to do business. WatchYourHealth was a startup team that I had mentored and groomed to enable digital transformation into a traditional Pharma industry. The impact that they have brought in the Pharma sector in a short span of time made me realize that it was time to do it myself, rather than advising and guiding from the outside. WYH is attempting to build a full digital ecosystem to connect Healthcare providers to patients. India is at the cusp of a digital transformation that has already hit the Indian banking system like the UPI revolution,” said Ashok Nair, Co-Founder and Global Executive Director of WatchYourHealth.

