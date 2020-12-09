HopeQure receives HIPPA certification

Read Article

HopeQure, India’s fastest growing online mental health counselling platform, achieves HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) security certification. Armed with HIPAA certification, HopeQure now plans to launch its operations in USA where the company is in advance stage of discussion to finalise its partners for growth.

Bringing the global best practices and international security and confidentiality standards in mental health domain in India was necessary as this is customers topmost concern while dealing with mental health related issues. .

Speaking about the same Vivek Sagar, Founder & CEO, HopeQure Wellness Solutions said, “With over 15% of all global cases of anxiety and depression coming from India, there is an urgent need for attention in this space and government as well as IRDA have framed the right rules by bringing in Mental Health into the domain of insurance effective 1st October 2020. Protection of clients health information and confidentiality of clients data as per international standards is a much needed requirement of the mental health counselling clients that HopeQure has fulfilled by achieving HIPAA certification for its counselling and corporate employee wellness program clients”.

HopeQure is the fastest growing and highly admired online mental health video counselling platform for behavioral, psychological, emotional and relationship counselling. Its fully automated advance tech online video counselling platform is preferred by psychologists and clients for its pre and post counselling assistance while it is preferred by corporates for fully automated and customizable corporate employee mental wellness program.

HopeQure has been leading the mental health counselling industry in India with its active interactions with stakeholders including the insurance companies for complying with the latest supreme court directive, IRDA and government order on inclusion of mental health treatment under insurance plans, acceptance of mental health as a normal pre-existing disease and to promote mental health counselling and make it affordable through insurance policies for the benefit of common people in India.

