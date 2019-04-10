HPE and Nutanix Sign Global Agreement to Deliver Hybrid Cloud as a Service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix (NTNX) today announced a global partnership to deliver an integrated hybrid cloud as a Service (aaS) solution to the market. This offering will leverage Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software including its built-in, free AHV hypervisor, delivered through HPE GreenLake to provide customers with a fully HPE-managed hybrid cloud that dramatically lowers total cost of ownership and accelerates time to value.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, Nutanix will enable its channel partners to directly sell HPE servers combined with Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software so that customers can purchase an integrated appliance.

Businesses today are under constant pressure to innovate and accelerate digital transformation. However, current legacy approaches to hybrid IT present many challenges, including complex systems that require large IT operations staff, increasing software licensing and operating costs, and concerns over vendor lock-in. As a result, businesses are losing flexibility in a world that demands choice and agility.

The HPE-Nutanix partnership addresses these challenges by delivering an attractive alternative that reduces cost and complexity. The combined offering will provide fully managed hybrid cloud infrastructure delivered as a Service and deployed in customers’ data centres or co-location facility.

The combination of HPE GreenLake and Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is ideal for customers who want to use Nutanix, including its AHV hypervisor technology, to support a range of use cases.

These include mission-critical workloads and big data applications; virtualized tier-1 workloads such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft; as well as support for virtualized big data applications, such as Splunk and Hadoop.

Customers using the HPE GreenLake aaS offering will benefit from:

1. Reduction in cost of operations, Capex spend, and support and professional services costs – The combined offering promises customers significant lower total cost of ownership. According to a Nutanix commissioned IDC research on Nutanix hyperconverged software, customers will achieve a 60 percent reduction in the five-year cost of operations.

According to an HPE commissioned Forrester report on the total economic impact of HPE GreenLake, customers benefit from a 30 percent Capex savings due to eliminated need for overprovisioning, and a 90 percent reduction in support and professional services costs.

2. Focus on innovation and acceleration of time to value – by shifting to an IT aaS model, HPE provides 40 percent increased productivity by reducing the support load on IT operations staff and shortens the time to deploy IT projects by 65 percent

3. Choice and simplicity – customers can now leverage a built-in, free hypervisor through an aaS offering, and benefit from Nutanix’s single-click simplicity to deploy and scale virtualized workloads. The Nutanix technology can reduce IT staff hours by 61% for deployment, management and support when compared to traditional infrastructure, allowing HPE GreenLake services to be delivered more quickly and efficiently.

“HPE created the modern on-premises, as a service consumption market with HPE GreenLake. Hundreds of global customers now leverage HPE GreenLake to get the benefits of a cloud experience combined with the security, governance, and application performance of an on-premises environment, while paying for the service based on actual consumption,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “Today, HPE is expanding its leadership in this market by providing additional choice to customers seeking a hybrid cloud alternative that promises greater agility at lower costs.”

“Our customers tell us that it’s their applications that matter most. Our partnership with HPE will provide Nutanix customers with another choice to make their infrastructure invisible so they can focus on business-critical apps, not the underlying technology,” said Dheeraj Pandey, founder, CEO and chairman of Nutanix. “We are delighted to partner with HPE for the benefit of enterprises looking for the right hybrid cloud solution for their business.”

HPE GreenLake is the industry-leading aaS solution for on-premises IT. With variable payments based on actual metered usage of the workload or resources, rapid scalability ahead of customer capacity needs, and enterprise-grade management and support, HPE GreenLake delivers a cloud experience to customers’ data centre or co-location environment.

With HPE’s best-of-breed partner approach and growing partner ecosystem, customers can design IT solutions with their chosen technologies and consume them easily, reduce CapEx due to reduced overprovisioning, increase IT resource utilization, and speed time to value for their critical IT projects.

In addition, with today’s announcement, Nutanix will enable its channel partners to directly sell HPE servers combined with Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software as an integrated appliance.

Nutanix customers will be able to leverage a fully integrated solution, shipping directly from HPE factories, combining the world’s largest installed base of secure, innovative ProLiant and Apollo server technology from HPE and the pioneering Enterprise Cloud OS software from Nutanix to modernize data centre environments and unify the support experience on their preferred hardware and software platforms.

The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software on HPE GreenLake and the integrated appliance utilizing Nutanix software on HPE servers are expected to be available in Calendar Q3 2019.

