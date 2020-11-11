HPE to mentor 8 startups under its ‘Digital Catalyst Programme’

Read Article

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday said it has selected eight startups for the HPE Digital Catalyst Programme designed to identify, support, co-innovate and go to market with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Launched in August 2020, the HPE Digital Catalyst Programme received applications from over 60 startups from India and globally.

A majority of these startups work in Artificial Intelligence (AI), followed by intelligent edge, development, security and operations (DevSecOps), and cybersecurity.

Among the eight enterprise-focused, growth stage startups that HPE picked is Tookitaki’s Anti-Money Laundering platform that helps enterprises with regulatory compliance.

Another startup that made it to the programme is techforce.ai that helps customers augment their human workforce with an elastic e-workforce.

Among other selected startups, Qualitas Technologies automates visual processes like defect detection in manufacturing; picoNETS helps telcos, enterprises, and media companies deliver superior internet experience; Lucideus Technologies provides cybersecurity and digital business risk quantification; InstaSafe’s zero trust solutions simplify enterprise security; IndiQus Technologies helps telcos monetise spare IT infra assets; and Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc., a testing automation platform.

“We look forward to working closely with this cohort of startups to jointly build innovative enterprise grade solutions for our customers,” Som Satsangi, MD — India, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said in a statement.

HPE said it will work with these eight selected startups to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements, explore joint solutions and go-to-market models to address the digitization challenges of enterprise customers and explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology startups through the Hewlett Packard Pathfinder programme.

Additionally, these startups will be mentored by HPE’s technologists from the India R&D team and sales leaders.

–IANS

