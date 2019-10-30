IIIT Hyderabad, TiE to promote deep tech special group

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) have signed an MoU to promote a Deep Technology Special Interest Group, IIIT Hyderabad and TiE said. A statement said the group will nurture the next generation products and companies in fintech, healthtech, medtech, agritech, technology for social good and other areas.

TiE Deep Tech Special Interest Group (SIG), aims to become the catalyst and vehicle to empower, enable and provide profiting visibility for enterprises and much needed exposure to global applications and markets.

IIIT Hyderabad will support this programme by bringing a good pool of talented engineers, deep tech knowledge base, technocrats, research and development capabilities.

SIG intends to identify, encourage and showcase the leading deep tech products and companies to the domestic and global community of customers and investors.

Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Co-innovation at IIIT Hyderabad and Phani Pattamatta, Executive Director, TiE Hyderabad exchanged the MoU in the presence of IIIT Hyderabad Director P.J. Narayanan and Suresh Reddy, President of TiE Hyderabad and Founder-Chairman Brightcom Group.

The programme intends to identify six to nine most innovative deep tech products or companies per group, with potential to scale with a focus to develop them through SIG by getting them access to the right set of mentors, and accelerate their progress through various development programmes, participation at TiE global summits and TiE conferences, connect with customers, access to global markets, TiE Angel Investor networks and more.

