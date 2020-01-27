The US was eclipsed by China, as the largest smartphone market on earth years ago, however, Americans now can’t even claim the second place. As per research agency, Counterpoint Research, India overtook the US to become the second-largest market with around 158 million phones shipped to India in 2019.

This is due to the surge of Chinese manufacturers offering aggressively priced devices, as per analysts. The percentage is a whopping 72 percent. This means that around 72 percent of phones shipped in India, came from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo.

What About The Non-Chinese Brands?

The non-Chinese brands didn’t fare poorly, however, there were mixed results. By the end of 2019, Apple had grown quickly, all thanks to iPhone XR price cuts and the debut of iPhone 11. However, Samsung has seen flat results in the same period and had finally declined five percent in 2019. India overtook the US to become the second-largest market of smartphones.

Does It Come As A Shock?

All sides analysed, it doesn’t really come as a shock that India has overtaken the US. This is considerably because India has an immense population and also an emerging market where more and more people can afford smartphones.

However, a significant impact would be seen as to how would phone makers sell their devices beyond what people have seen so far. There might be a day soon when the phone manufacturers would be selling devices beyond what people have seen so far. The future might involve manufacturing devices and phones, with India in mind, as a whole. Tech junkies and tech enthusiasts would probably act out of surprise when their favourite phone brand would be absolutely ‘indigenous’, irrespective of whether it would reap benefits from other countries.

Such a day would be embarked in the history of tech, especially in India. We might get to hear that India overtook the US to become the second largest market of smartphones in bulk now.

