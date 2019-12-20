India server market revenue hits $280.1 mn in Q3 2019

The overall server market in India witnessed a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of a dismal 0.8 per cent in terms of revenue to reach $280.1 million in the third quarter (Q3) versus $277.8 million in Q3 of 2018, a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC) said. According to IDC’s “Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker 3Q19 December 2019” report, this growth is majorly driven by non-x86 server market as it registered big deals from large public and private banks in India during Q3 2019.

“Despite poor economic performance and deals getting spilled over, we have noticed verticals such as BFSI, government and manufacturing driving the growth of overall server market in India during Q3 2019,” Harshal Udatewar, Market Analyst, Server, IDC India, said in a statement.

In Q3 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Dell Technologies tied for the number one position in the India server market claiming a revenue share of 27.1 per cent and 26.5 per cent, respectively. HPE registered a revenue of $64.7 million with major deals coming from telco, government and banking vertical.

Dell Technologies registered revenue of $63.4 million with major deals in banking, manufacturing and telecom.

Cisco stood at the third position growing YoY by 24.3 per cent and claiming a revenue share of 10.8 per cent to reach at $25.8 million, while Acer Group came at fourth grabbing revenue share of 2.9 per cent and a revenue of $6.9 million owing to the big win from state ICT development project.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]