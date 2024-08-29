Indian Government approves 12 new greenfield industrial smart cities with estimated investment of Rs. 28,602 crore

Express Computer

India will soon wear a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities as in a landmark decision today, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs. 28,602 crore. This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.

Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along 6 major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India’s quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth. These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerela, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Investments: NICDP is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, reflecting the government’s vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

Smart Cities and Modern Infrastructure: The new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, built “ahead of demand” on the ‘plug-n-play’ and ‘walk-to-work’ concepts. This approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

Area Approach on PM GatiShakti: Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services. The industrial cities are envisioned to be growth centers for transformation of whole region.

Vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’:

The approval of these projects is a step forward in realizing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ – a developed India. By positioning India as a strong player in the Global Value Chains (GVC), the NICDP will provide developed land parcels ready for immediate allotment, making it easier for domestic and international investors to set up manufacturing units in India. This aligns with the broader objective of creating an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or a self-reliant India, fostering economic growth through enhanced industrial output and employment.

Economic Impact and Employment Generation:

NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct jobs and upto 3 million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialization. This will not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are being implemented.

Commitment to Sustainable Development:

The projects under the NICDP are designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimize environmental impact. By providing quality, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure, the government aims to create industrial cities that are not just hubs of economic activity but also models of environmental stewardship.

The approval of 12 new industrial nodes under the NICDP marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. With a strategic focus on integrated development, sustainable infrastructure, and seamless connectivity, these projects are set to redefine India’s industrial landscape and drive the nation’s economic growth for years to come.

In addition to these new sanctions, the NICDP has already seen the completion of four projects, with another four currently under implementation. This continued progress highlights the government’s commitment to transforming India’s industrial sector and fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive economic environment.

