NTT DATA in India launches accelerated AI platform to simplify complex projects

NTT DATA announced the launch of its new Accelerated AI Platform in India. The comprehensive solution is designed to empower businesses with advanced AI capabilities without the complexities of traditional implementations that include:

-Expert guidance from a team of AI specialists for end-to-end support, from conceptualization to deployment and optimisation

-Flexible and modular solutions to help clients match their requirements to the right combination of infrastructure, development components and services

-Proprietary AI portfolio including accelerators, frameworks, and tools to enhance effectiveness and efficiency

-Cutting-edge GPUs (Graphics Processing Units, that are specialized hardware) designed to handle complex calculations quickly, making them ideal for demanding AI workloads

-Cost optimisation with a pay-as-you-go model that helps clients and enables access to advanced infrastructure without the burden of capital expenditure.

“AI initiatives are often complex, resource-intensive, and challenging to implement, which is why we’ve developed an intelligent platform that can address these challenges directly. The Accelerated AI Platform’s launch comes at a time when there is a growing demand for high-performance computing resources, while India’s current growth rate in AI adoption has reached an annual CAGR of 25-35%,” said Avinash Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, India, NTT DATA. “Our platform, built on powerful infrastructure with advanced GPU resources, is a step forward in our commitment to ensure the success of our clients’ AI projects. It offers expert guidance from conceptualization to deployment, with our own extensive IP portfolio and the choice of modular solutions along with the compute resources that can tackle even the most challenging AI workloads,” he added.

Designed primarily for Indian enterprises, startups, government bodies, and educational institutions that are adopting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies, the platform provides on-demand access to cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services. Doing away with the need for heavy capital investment in hardware, the platform provides on-demand access to the latest GPU technology which are scalable and available for short-term and long-term requirements tailored to the application’s requirement. With the comprehensive suite of AI services, organizations will be able to support application needs like training, creating foundational models, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), inference services, fine tuning and more.

NTT DATA in India has partnered with Neysa, an AI cloud and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) startup, and an NTT DATA-funded company to fulfil the infrastructure requirements for this platform. This includes the high-end GPUs required to run cutting-edge LLMs (Language Model Models) on which the AI is built. Neysa provides the components necessary to deliver the infrastructure and associated areas in an as-a-service model. This encompasses identifying and delivering the right mix of cutting-edge GPUs needed for both training and inferencing workloads. NTT DATA has integrated these components into the Accelerated AI platform, which will be used to deliver end-to-end AI-related services to clients.