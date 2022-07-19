Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Selects Hughes Communications India for Managed Network Services

Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, today announced its selection by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to deploy and manage a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) across its 10,800-site retail enterprise network in a five-year contract valued at more than INR 100 crore ($12.5M USD). The HughesON Managed SD-WAN solution will power IOCL’s retail automation and critical business processes, such as payment processing, daily price updates, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring, with enterprise-grade connectivity, quality of service and 24×7 support throughout 28 states and seven union territories.

Shivaji Chatterjee, SVP & Enterprise Business Head, HCI, said: “We are honored to work with IOCL to support their digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our ‘made in India’ managed network solution. Our extensive experience supporting India’s retail petroleum industry equips us with the understanding, partnerships, and technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network, leveraging best available 4G/LTE connectivity at each of the 10,000+ sites. We look forward to supporting them in their continued success.”

Offered under the HughesON portfolio of managed services, the IOCL network from HCI includes design, deployment and network optimization with dual 4G connectivity for resiliency. The solution includes access to the HughesON portal, enabling localized and system-wide data insights to help inform business decision-making. At each site, a Hughes IN500X terminal will be deployed with zero-touch provisioning, industry-standard network protocols, centralized configuration management and two ports for best available LTE connectivity from local telecom providers.

The partner of choice for India’s major state-owned, private and multi-national oil retail companies, HCI already connects over 25,000 retail petroleum outlets. Under separate contracts, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Nayara Energy and Reliance-BP use Hughes technology to enable fast retail transactions, eliminate manual interference, and deliver accurate, real-time data across their operations nationwide.

A leading managed services provider globally, Hughes manages SD-WAN networks for customers across market segments including retail, healthcare, banking, petroleum, restaurant and government with its portfolio of HughesON Managed Services.