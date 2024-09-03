Express Computer

Infor selects Amazon bedrock to power GenAI solutions

Infor selects Amazon bedrock to power GenAI solutions

Infor announces the selection of Amazon Bedrock, a service for building and scaling generative applications, to deploy genAI solutions embedded within Infor CloudSuite designed to accelerate customer value. This selection deepens Infor’s 11-year relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the close collaboration and success the companies share after years of extending Infor solutions through AWS services. Through this extensive collaboration, Infor has built industry-specific use cases on AWS technology that allows their customers to complete daily tasks faster with pre-trained models built on Amazon Bedrock.

“Infor is on a mission to democratize AI by making it accessible to all our customers, regardless of the size of their organization or the technical resources they employ. Our goal is to build products that deliver transformative technologies directly to those who benefit most – the front-line people using Infor solutions,” says Soma Somasundaram, Infor’s President & CTO. “At Infor, we believe that merely giving customers the tools to apply GenAI isn’t enough. Our Industry AI approach combines both the tools and deep industry capability and expertise to collaboratively work with customers to build and offer solutions that drive real value.”

To date, Infor has released hundreds of proven predictive and prescriptive AI solutions through its Augmented Intelligence Service that have help customers to drive operational efficiencies, grow revenue, enhance customer satisfaction and predict future demand, all built using AWS services such as Amazon Sage Maker. Now with Amazon Bedrock at the core of its generative AI innovations, customers will have access to 60 additional use cases by year end.

Examples of these capabilities include:

-Helping frontline staff, such as nurses, save time on administrative tasks such as scheduling. Solution automatically identifies shift coverage alternatives based on nurses’ skills, certifications, and availability.
-Accelerating product launches by generating multiple descriptions for each item across an e-commerce site or catalog. With one click, customers can publish the preferred descriptions directly to their online channels.
-Simplifying project management in industries such as aerospace, defense, and industrial equipment. Automated executive summaries provide an overall project status, identify issues such as delays and cost overruns, and suggest actionable recommendations to get a project back on track.
-Helping global teams within process-centric industries such as automotive and high-tech electronics quickly translate business process e-mail templates, make modifications, and deploy the translated templates for use, ensuring consistent messaging across global organisations.

“AWS has worked closely with Infor over the last 11 years, and we’ve seen their commitment to deliver value to customers,” said Matt Wood, vice president of AI Products, AWS. “Their industry expertise combined with Amazon Bedrock will make it easy and cost-effective for Infor customers of any size to take advantage of generative AI in their daily workflows. All while taking advantage of built-in security to deploy applications safely and responsibly.”

