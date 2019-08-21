Ingram Micro India extends strategic alliance with Acronis

Ingram Micro has extended its relationship with Acronis, one of the global leaders in cyber protection offering comprehensive data protection solutions for physical, virtual and cloud environments.

With data becoming the most critical business asset and cybersecurity threats on the rise, enterprises are adopting hybrid data security solutions to ensure they are protected 24/7 from imminent cyberattacks.

By providing Acronis’ portfolio of cloud-based and on-premises backup and disaster recovery solutions, channel partners can leverage this growing market opportunity while addressing the complexity, cost, and security concerns that face their customers.

Acronis’ hybrid cloud architecture is designed to deliver greater flexibility and data privacy as well as a host of innovative features that make cyber protection easier and more complete. It is the first company to add artificial intelligence-based ransomware protection and blockchain-based data authentication to its products, creating the most secure backup on the market.

Innovative approach to cyber protection

By combining traditional data protection with cutting-edge cybersecurity, all of Acronis’ services are designed to address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS).

This approach allows Acronis to deliver solutions that protect all data, applications, and systems at a low and predictable cost. The success of this approach in multiple industries has captured the attention of top-flight teams in the most data-driven sports around the world.

Today, Acronis is the cyber protection partner of several motorsport teams in Formula 1, Formula E, Formula 2, Formula 3, and Supercars, as well as the English Premier League’s Arsenal Football Club and Manchester City FC, and Major League Baseball’s current champions, the Boston Red Sox.

Ingram Micro has been the premier distributor for Acronis in India since 2016. In the words of Jyotil Mankad, Director – Cloud, “Ingram Micro’s continued engagement with Acronis in India and globally is a testament to our excellent joint go-to-market operations. Our Cloud Marketplace has contributed to Acronis’ success in the channel, driving greater adoption of Acronis’ products. We are excited to add Acronis’ on-premise solutions to the mix and look forward to building on the sales success and engagement we’ve seen with Acronis in India.”

Acronis considers its relationship with Ingram Micro critical to the success of its vision of total cyber protection.

“Acronis is committed to protecting all data, wherever it is, which is why we want to make easy, efficient, secure cyber protection available to all,” said Maxim Mitrokhin, Acronis General Manager for Channel Sales, APAC. He added, “Ingram Micro has been a vital partner as we’ve expanded the reach of our cyber protection services, and we look forward to bringing that partnership to new heights in India.”

Channel partners in India can also take advantage of promotions offered through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace such as a 30-day trial of Acronis backup for Microsoft Office 365.

