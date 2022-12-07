Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Insurtech brand Coverfox Group announces closure of its on-ground POS operations

Insurtech brand Coverfox Group announces closure of its on-ground POS operations

News
By Express Computer
0 15

Coverfox Group, India’s largest insurtech group, announced the closure of their POS operations. The senior management has decided to keep the company’s focus anchored on technology-led insurance distribution. Over the last 12 months, Coverfox Group has pivoted its business model towards a tech-first approach. While servicing industry players with their tech stack, they have identified the technology gaps and focused on building tech products to strengthen the insurance industry and want to continue to do so.

Mr. Sanjib Jha, CEO and ED, Coverfox Group said that “Indian consumer market offers a huge potential for insurance but through experience, we have realized that investing in digital assets is the best way forward for us. Our technology is not only enabling us but also empowering our clients who are utilizing our tech solutions for digital insurance distribution.

Realizing our expertise in technology, insurtech has led us into growing sustainably. That said, the POS model has proved to be a highly competitive and saturated market as well as cash intensive, which is not suitable for us at the moment. Our focus being on the technology arm and digital standardization of insurance solutions, we wish to keep our resources and goals aligned to this vision.”

They have been providing insurtech solutions to more than 25 industry players in the last 2 years. ICICI Securities, Spinny, Car Trade are few of its existing clientele using their B2B product- Agent Stack. In line with this development, they are closing the on-ground ecosystem of the POS business, making a conscious choice to focus only on the technology, i.e., Coverdrive App will continue to function in its digital form as an insurance seller App.
Over the period of 10 years, Coverfox Insurance has provided insurance to over 3.65M+ customers and generated premiums of over Rs.1250 Cr till FY22. The group’s digital B2B, insurance infrastructure as a service-providing platform, Coverstack has recorded a 33% increase in growth in FY22.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image