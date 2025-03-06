Express Computer

Intel launched the Intel® Assured Supply Chain (ASC) program, designed to provide additional transparency and assurance in the silicon manufacturing process.

Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Grow 9.8% in 2025
This specialised client system-on-chip (SoC) solution, initially offered on specific Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 mobile and desktop SKUs, provides a digitally attestable chain of custody of each chip’s progress through the chip manufacturing process, leveraging a dedicated chip manufacturing pathway through specific Intel manufacturing locations. With the ASC program, Intel Products delivers added transparency into processor manufacturing, assuring customers about the locations of their silicon supply chain. 

“Intel has long been a leader in secure, transparent and reliable semiconductor manufacturing, and the Intel Assured Supply Chain program is another step forward in strengthening trust in the technology that powers our customers’ critical operations.” – Jennifer Larson, general manager, Commercial Client Segments, Client Computing Group, Intel.

 How It Works: Initial rollout of ASC will be available on select Intel Core Ultra Series 2 commercial mobile and desktop SKUs, with production and first customer shipping scheduled for later in the second half of 2025. Customers will be able to confirm that the processor is Intel Assured Supply Chain from the processor brand string. Intel Assured Supply Chain SoC will have the letter “A” at the end of the processor brand string and, using industry tools, will be able to display the list of countries for the ASC SKU.

Intel will continue working with its partners to identify product portfolios that would most benefit from the Intel Assured Supply Chain program – focusing on desktop and mobile PCs that are in high demand for government agencies and businesses. Customer feedback, market analysis, and time of manufacturing will drive future location decisions and product offerings. 

