Okta Passes $1 Billion in Sales in AWS Marketplace

Okta has achieved a significant milestone of reaching $1 billion in aggregate sales over the past four years in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



“When Okta set out to redefine Identity in the cloud, we turned to AWS to build the foundation—and the results have been game-changing,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-Founder of Okta. “Reaching $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales marks a milestone in our collaboration. Together, we’re accelerating secure identity adoption worldwide.”

According to Canalys, enterprise software sales via hyperscaler cloud marketplaces are projected to soar to $85 billion by 2028. Okta first listed its secure identity solutions in AWS Marketplace in December 2020 and passed $1 billion in aggregate total contract value in January 2025.



Accelerating Secure Identity Globally

Okta and AWS are also expanding their collaboration. The new Strategic Collaboration Agreement is designed to bring enhanced secure identity technology to new markets globally.