Introducing the new Salesforce developer edition, now with Agentforce and Data Cloud Build on Salesforce for free and get hands-on with Agentforce and data cloud.

By Christophe Coenraets

The new Salesforce Developer Edition is here, now with Agentforce and Data Cloud, enabling you to explore building AI agents and harmonising your data. For the first time, you can explore Salesforce’s latest AI and data technology in a dedicated environment that doesn’t expire as long as you keep using it.

What is the Salesforce Developer Edition?

The Salesforce Developer Edition is a free, full-featured Salesforce environment that allows you to explore building AI agents and harmonising your data. This org empowers teams to iterate faster, reduce development cycles, and bring ideas to life in record time.

Agentforce and Data Cloud are at the heart of the new Developer Edition, where developers can:

Build apps fast with drag-and-drop tools

Customise and test Agentforce with clicks or code

Ground Agentforce on structured and unstructured data

Customise and extend Agentforce with Apex

Integrate with apps, websites, and third-party systems using powerful APIs

Get hands-on with Agentforce in the new Salesforce Developer Edition

With the inclusion of Agentforce and Data Cloud in the latest Developer Edition, you can now leverage the power of AI and unified customer data to build smarter, more connected applications. This update unlocks endless possibilities for developers to:

Build and customise agents with Agentforce

Develop and test agents that interact with Salesforce users and end customers, or act autonomously

Automate complex workflows across multiple Salesforce objects and actions

Enrich agents with structured and unstructured data from Data Cloud or MuleSoft APIs

Explore and analyse unified profiles to understand how Data Cloud consolidates customer data from various sources

Build simple segments based on sample data to target specific customer groups for personalised campaigns or offers via Data Cloud

Discover the power of Agentforce and Data Cloud in action with the Coral Cloud sample application. This fictional resort leverages Agentforce, Data Cloud, and the Salesforce Platform to deliver highly personalised guest experiences. Download the code to explore ways to bring data and agents into your business workflows.

As you explore your enhanced Developer Edition, be sure to visit the Agentforce Developer Center and Data Cloud Developer Center for more technical resources, including documentation, blog posts, videos, podcasts, Trailhead learning, and more.

More resources to accelerate your Agentforce journey:

There is a wealth of resources available in the medium of your choice to help you unlock Agentforce capabilities and level up your skills.

The ultimate how-to Agentforce YouTube series

Take your learning further by diving into out-of-the-box Agentforce use cases and capabilities with the Agentforce Decoded series. Tune in as Salesforce experts demonstrate how to extend your agent with Salesforce Platform tools.

Learning on Trailhead

Level up your Agentforce skills with dedicated Trailhead learning, including:

Become an Agentblazer Champion — A comprehensive trail exploring core AI concepts and allowing you to build basic agents for key tasks

Agentforce for Developers — A Trailhead module that allows you to use generative AI features like Dev Assistant to improve developer productivity

Conclusion

The new Developer Edition is your gateway to faster, smarter, and more connected AI development on Salesforce. Whether you’re exploring Agentforce, unifying all of your data with Data Cloud, or integrating with external platforms, this Developer Edition has everything you need to build innovative AI agents and enterprise applications.