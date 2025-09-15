Express Computer

Invenia-STL Networks Ltd. Secures INR 359 Crore Data Center Infrastructure Contract from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited

Invenia-STL Networks Ltd. Secures INR 359 Crore Data Center Infrastructure Contract from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited

Invenia-STL Networks Limited announced that it has secured a major contract worth over ~₹360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited (PowerTel), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the nation’s largest electric power transmission utility.

Under the agreement, Invenia will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid’s Manesar facility. In addition, Invenia will establish a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. This transformative project encompasses a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M), ensuring the long-term performance and operational readiness of the data center.

Speaking on the win, Pankaj Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Invenia-STL Networks, said, “We are proud to partner with PowerGrid Teleservices on a state-of-the-art Tier III facility that will not only address current requirements but also anticipate future demand for cloud and disaster recovery services. Backed by our deep domain expertise, stringent compliance, and advanced system integration capabilities, we are delivering a solution that blends reliability with agility. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling mission-critical infrastructure that empowers our clients and the nation to thrive in an increasingly connected, competitive world.”

Sustainable & Future-Ready Infrastructure

Aligned with India’s digital and sustainability vision, we are building data centers that will integrate advanced cooling systems and scalable & energy-efficient designs. This ensures not just digital resilience but also supports India’s climate commitments through sustainable digital infrastructure.

