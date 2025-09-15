AMD | Unlock the Future of AI with AMD | 9th September 2025
Webinar | 9th September 2025 | 60 mins
Speakers in this video:
+ Sudhakar Yerneni, Head: Field Applications Engineering, AMD India
+ Luca Catalano, AI Business Development: EMEA & APJ, AMD
+ Pratik Brahma, Senior Manager, AI Models Research, AMD
+ Siddhartha Karkare, Director – Strategic Business Development – HPC-AL, AMD
+ Joerg Roskowetz, Director Solution Architect AI and Web3 Technology, AMD
Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Topics discussed:
[+] Understand how AMD’s end-to-end AI solutions power performance from endpoints to data centers
[+] Explore Instinct™ GPUs for breakthrough AI acceleration
[+] Learn how EPYC™ processors optimize data centers for high-performance AI workloads
[+] See how Radeon™ and Ryzen™ bring AI capabilities to the edge and client devices
[+] Get inspired by real-world demos and direct insights from AMD experts