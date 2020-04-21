Is The IT Sector Going Too See A Downsurge Owing To The Pandemic?

Read Article

Just the other day, Express Computer mentioned about a scanty percentage where only 0.2 percent of the IT sector is thriving by Working From Home, now industry experts share that there might a continuation of rainy days in this sphere.

To quote Suvarna Ghosh, founding partner of Maxima Group, “Regarding the hiring space, there are many candidates that are stuck in the unfortunate red zone, and thus are concerned that their immediate future might be in a soup. This has led many of them to consider e joining and opting for online onboarding sessions for leadership and critical positions.”

As per a study conducted by SCIKEY Talent Commerce Marketplace, around 95 percent of the IT population showed resistance to learning and exploring; approximately 71 percent lacked planning and execution, and 65 percent were devoid of proper communication skills.

It’s further emulated by the study that on an average 17 percent of IT employees are driven by challenges, and hence must be given challenging tasks that wouldn’t require too much intervention. When asked if the IT space is likely to see a downsurge, Ghosh continues,

“Most of the IT majors in India earn their revenue from contracts with their clients in US and Europe. The COVID-19 crisis has ensured that these economies are heading into a medium-term recession. This is bad news for our Indian IT bigwigs and implies that they will slow down their hiring, if not lay off employees, for the current and subsequent quarters. To add to the bad news, the lockdown in India has ensured delayed job offer rollouts and cancelled interviews for job seekers.”

Also Read:

COVID-19: Govt. Allows IT Companies To Work With 50% Staff From April 20

Now, additionally, there is this other half of the tribe that comprises around 40 percent that are driven by logic. This section of people make an effort to get their questions answered, and so their doubts must be cleared. However, doesn;t that sound a little far fetched while working remotely, and if so what can be the probable solution to this?

“The solution is two fold – the first is that the IT companies in India should widen their offerings and include AI/data driven solutions that can help counter the COVID-19 crisis the world over. Some examples include analytics for better supply chain efficiency in food and consumer goods chains that can help the countries most impacted. Or, AI-based solutions that can assist remote working. This shall ensure that they gain more clients in the West. The second is to gain traction in neglected markets like South Korea and China which have recovered to an extent from the COVID-19 crisis”, anticipates Ghosh.

That being said, a lot of times there are certain categories of employed that seek social interaction. They argue that their productivity is at the zenith when there are physical interactions rather than virtual ones. “Jobseekers and employees need to be patient in the current scenario. Growth and jobs will certainly come back in the IT sector with a bang once the crisis gets over. People should spend their time reskilling and upskilling themselves so that they are ready when the boom period returns.

Companies, at the same time, should augment their remote working and virtual workspace infrastructure to ensure they are able to get maximum productivity from their current employees and also interview and onboard the new ones”, concludes Ghosh.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]