ISACA study: 1 in 3 tech pros switched jobs in past two years, leaving 74% of firms worried about IT talent retention

A career in tech can bring invigorating work, solid compensation and high satisfaction, but can also come with its own stresses—and can be challenging to break into in the first place—according to new research from ISACA, a global professional association championing the digital trust workforce.

The global ISACA Tech Workplace and Culture survey of 7,726 technology professionals explores career satisfaction, pay, levels of authority, mentorship, retention factors and more, including similarities and differences by gender and age group.

Career Motivation

While only 18 percent of respondents report pursuing a job in IT because of the ability to have a work-life balance, this factor does seem to matter to them once they are hired—41 percent cite this as the top reason that they stay at a job or company. Other key motivations for staying include:

Hybrid/remote work options (40%)

Liking job duties (37%)

Interesting work (36%)

Compensation (34%)

And why pursue a career in IT in the first place? Nearly half (45 percent) of respondents say they go into these professions because they enjoy problem-solving, followed by a desire for continuous learning (41 percent) and liking the job security/demand (38 percent).

There are some bright spots for those in this career. Nearly 70 percent of respondents received a salary increase or promotion in the last two years, despite the findings that only 36 percent took the initiative to ask for a salary increase or promotion and 57 percent did not even ask. Additionally, 70 percent say they are satisfied overall with their career progression (67 percent of women and 71 percent of men).

“India’s IT industry has been a global leader for decades, but the speed of technological change and changing employee aspirations are redefining workforce dynamics across the world. With 1 in 3 global tech professionals having changed employers over the last two years and 74% of companies grappling with retention, the issue is more than providing competitive salaries,” says Kannammal Gopalakrishnan, Senior Manager – Security and Resiliency, Kyndryl Solutions India Private Ltd; Member, ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group. “Firms worldwide, including in India, need to invest in flexible work, upskilling programs, and a robust culture of mentorship to hold on to their best talent. Work-life balance, career advancement, and purpose will be the drivers of IT workforce stability in the next few years.

Stress and Obstacles

However, challenges can arise when pursuing IT careers in the first place. Respondents say that these difficulties include the need for more technical knowledge (35 percent), changing technology, tools and best practices (31 percent) and specialised skills required for specific IT areas (30 percent).

They face other headwinds when trying to advance their careers, citing the biggest career obstacles as 1) not having an upward career path (30 percent), 2) limited career opportunities (24 percent), and 3) lack of mentors (19 percent).

Respondents note overwhelmingly that mentors are important (83 percent), and 63 percent say they would like to have a mentor. However, only 22 percent actually have one. The survey also found that women are more likely to have a mentor, want a mentor and recognise the importance of mentors—but men are more likely to be mentors.

These IT professionals experience stress on the job as well—with the exception of a fortunate 21 percent who say they do not—and these main work-related stressors include:

Heavy workloads (54 percent) Long hours (43 percent) Tight deadlines (41 percent) Lack of resources (41 percent) Unsupportive management (41 percent)

Disparities between men and women working in tech also present additional challenges. The survey finds that 37 percent of women have experienced gender discrimination at work, compared to 9 percent of men. Additionally, 42 percent of women say women are underrepresented in tech due to pay inequity, vs. 14 percent of men. Most believe that gender-inclusive programs have a positive impact, with 58 percent of men and 72 percent of women indicating they feel that way.

Retention Insights

In the face of these obstacles, one third of respondents indicate that they have changed jobs in the last two years, and 74 percent of organisations say they are concerned with attracting and retaining tech talent. However, only 27 percent of organisations frequently talk to their own employees about the issue.

While a similar percentage of men (31 percent) and women (32 percent) have recently left their jobs, these numbers look different when examining by age, with the following age demographics noting that they have changed jobs or employers in the last two years:

Under 35 years old: 42 percent

Ages 35-44: 35 percent

Ages 45-54: 29 percent

The respondents cite the top reasons for leaving a job as being 1) desire for higher compensation (seen most among those under 35, at 43 percent for this group), 2) improve career prospects, and 3) desire for more interesting work.

“A robust and engaged tech workforce is essential to keeping enterprises operating at the highest level,” says Julia Kanouse, who serves as Chief Membership Officer at ISACA and oversees the association’s SheLeadsTech program. “In better understanding IT professionals’ motivations and pain points, including how these may differ across demographics, organisations can strengthen the resources and support these employees need to be effective and thrive, making strides in improving retention along the way.”