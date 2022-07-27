Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform to Optimize the Digital Employee Experience

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience which helps IT teams to better understand, measure and improve their digital employee experience. With this release, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission of enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace by combining IT Service Management (ITSM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), and cyber security to empower IT teams with a 360-degree view of their entire IT estate.

Ivanti Neurons is a hyper-automation platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to address the growing demands placed on IT and security teams amid the global shift to remote and hybrid work. It autonomously self-heals and self-secures devices and provides personalized self-service experiences to end users. Ivanti Neurons uses hyper-automation to provide real-time intelligence across all assets in the Everywhere Workplace, including every endpoint and the IoT edge while delivering a consumer-grade employee experience. Ivanti plans updates to Ivanti Neurons on a quarterly basis, in addition to continually enhancing solutions across the entire platform, to further help customers quickly and securely embrace the future of work. See below for details on the latest innovations:

Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience effectively measures and proactively optimizes the experience employees get through the devices and applications they rely on in their Everywhere Workplace and provides IT teams with: Real-time actionable insights: Aggregate and monitor usage, performance and security data from all the devices and applications employees use to be productive Understand employee sentiment: Go beyond post-ticket surveys and collect contextual sentiment via interactive automation bots to understand employees’ experience with the technology they use to get their job done Track and optimize experience over time: Measure, score and optimize the digital employee experience to track experience over time and predict potential productivity degradation Prevent issues before they happen: Surface potential IT and security issues and make recommendations on actions to remediate and improve the digital employee experience.



This is critical, given a recent study by Ivanti revealed that 49% of employees are frustrated by company-provided tech and 26% are considering leaving their job because of it. Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience equips IT teams with contextual insights and intelligent automation to proactively detect and resolve issues and security vulnerabilities to provide better digital employee experiences and business outcomes.

“Now that we have entered the ‘Age of the Employee’ organizations and IT teams need to provide an ambient and contextual digital experience for the growing hybrid workforce,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “Through the Ivanti Neurons platform, we enable enterprises to quantify and optimize the employee experience. Our autonomous platform provides a seamless employee experience across all devices and offers unparalleled capabilities to organizations.”

Ivanti is the only vendor that sits at the convergence point of endpoint and network security, IT service and asset management, and Unified Endpoint Management. Ivanti is uniquely positioned to provide a complete digital experience viewpoint of the employee, and to drive improvements using our pre-ticket and post-ticket interactive technology, extensive remediation through our no-code and low-code platform, and provide real-time contextual intelligence through the Ivanti Neurons platform.

“Modern business IT success is dependent on its ability to accurately gauge employee experiences using digital technologies,” stated Steve Brasen, Research Director with Enterprise Management Associates. “The improvement of workforce productivity directly impacts an organization’s ability to attract and retain essential talent, accelerates business agility and competitiveness, reduces operational costs, and drives organizational success and profitability. The effective measurement of Digital Employee Experiences provides essential visibility that accelerates the achievement of organizations goals.”