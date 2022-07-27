Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Indian SaaS startup Kapture CRM expands its business in Indonesia

Indian SaaS startup Kapture CRM expands its business in Indonesia

News
By Express Computer
0 29

Strengthening its global presence, Kapture CRM is all set to expand its foothold in Indonesia. The leading enterprise-grade, SaaS-based service automation platform is gaining a lot of interest from the region, and to cater to the demand, it has set up its office in Jakarta. Kapture offers to assist organizations in better understanding their customers, capitalizing on digital/technology investments and analytics, and seizing the chance to engage customers in a highly personalized way that can lead to higher customer conversion and retention.

To efficiently match the needs of global markets and form stronger ties, Kapture has already mastered the art of balancing cultural alignment with operational logistics to scale internationally. With this development, the company aims to make Indonesia a 5 million recurring revenue and create a significant presence in the entire EMEA market in the upcoming years.

Elaborating on this, Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO, and Co-Founder, of Kapture CRM said,” There is a lot of similarity between India and Indonesia in terms of demographics, the kind of companies, and the gap in customer service. Indonesia is very open to better technology, digital transformation is picking up rapidly, and entrepreneurship is at its peak. Our research over the past year tells us that customers are looking for better customer service and companies want to provide personalized customer service but this is not turning into a reality, and we are trying to bridge that gap with Kapture. We want to be a testament to providing superior customer service that does not have to be complex, either technologically or financially.”

As a part of its Indonesia plans, Kapture has appointed Sai Jayachandra as the country manager. The company has onboarded Budi Mulia as its Head of Business Development who has rich experience in leading sales teams, customer success teams, and implementation teams across multiple software products. Kapture CRM will provide its solutions across sectors like retail, e-commerce, consumer durables, healthcare, medical devices, travel and hospitality, real estate, FMCG, banking, and financial services. The company is successfully helping 1000+ brands in 16 countries to make customer service more intelligent and contextual. Kapture has also established its presence in Singapore and has been acknowledged recently in the Middle East region.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image