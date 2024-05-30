Kaspersky: 47% increase in web threats eyeing businesses in India 2023

Kaspersky has detected and blocked over 3 million web threats from its security solutions for businesses in India. Historical data from the global cybersecurity company revealed a 47% jump as compared to the numbers detected in 2022.

On a daily basis, cybercriminals launched an average of nearly 9,000 online attacks targeting businesses in the country last year. Web-based threats, or online threats, are a category of cybersecurity risks that may cause an undesirable event or action via the internet. Web threats are made possible by end-user vulnerabilities, web service developers/operators, or web services themselves. Regardless of intent or cause, the consequences of a web threat may damage both individuals and organisations.

RowLabels- 2022 2023

India- 2,172,491 3,203,575 (respectively)

These numbers were calculated based on Kaspersky’s B2B products installed in businesses of various sizes.

“Economic experts predict positive economic growth in India this year thanks to the rapidly growing digital economy of the country. With the local government ramping up efforts to bolster the local digital economy and infrastructure, Indians businesses should prioritise strengthening their cyber defenses against lurking online threats. Failing to do so risks undermining their ability to fully harness the benefits of digitalisation. Now is the time to take proactive measures and safeguard against potential cyber threats,” says Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky.

A recent study revealed that 1 in every 2 companies in India has a clear digital strategy or is currently undergoing digitalisation process.

“In 2024, it’s imperative for businesses to elevate their cybersecurity efforts to new heights. Gone are the days when basic firewall and endpoint solutions sufficed. With organisations handling massive amounts of data and the potential for significant reputational and financial damages from cyberattacks, now is the time for an adaptive and intelligence-led approach to security solutions and services,” adds Singh.