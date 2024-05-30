Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Kaspersky: 47% increase in web threats eyeing businesses in India 2023

Kaspersky: 47% increase in web threats eyeing businesses in India 2023

News
By Express Computer
0 6

Kaspersky has detected and blocked over 3 million web threats from its security solutions for businesses in India. Historical data from the global cybersecurity company revealed a 47% jump as compared to the numbers detected in 2022.

On a daily basis, cybercriminals launched an average of nearly 9,000 online attacks targeting businesses in the country last year. Web-based threats, or online threats, are a category of cybersecurity risks that may cause an undesirable event or action via the internet. Web threats are made possible by end-user vulnerabilities, web service developers/operators, or web services themselves. Regardless of intent or cause, the consequences of a web threat may damage both individuals and organisations.

RowLabels- 2022    2023

India- 2,172,491     3,203,575 (respectively)

These numbers were calculated based on Kaspersky’s B2B products installed in businesses of various sizes.

“Economic experts predict positive economic growth in India this year thanks to the rapidly growing digital economy of the country. With the local government ramping up efforts to bolster the local digital economy and infrastructure, Indians businesses should prioritise strengthening their cyber defenses against lurking online threats. Failing to do so risks undermining their ability to fully harness the benefits of digitalisation. Now is the time to take proactive measures and safeguard against potential cyber threats,” says Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky.

A recent study revealed that 1 in every 2 companies in India has a clear digital strategy or is currently undergoing digitalisation process.

“In 2024, it’s imperative for businesses to elevate their cybersecurity efforts to new heights. Gone are the days when basic firewall and endpoint solutions sufficed. With organisations handling massive amounts of data and the potential for significant reputational and financial damages from cyberattacks, now is the time for an adaptive and intelligence-led approach to security solutions and services,” adds Singh.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image