Keka Announces 110% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Keka, an Indian employee-centric HR platform, announced fiscal and market share growth for 2021, as well as plans to expand its footprint in 2022.

Since its inception four years ago, Keka has experienced unprecedented growth. Its revenue increased by 110 per cent year-on-year in 2021, and the company’s employee count doubled from 220 to 450.

“Our rapid growth is due to our continued efforts on providing Smart HR solutions that organisations require to outsmart the changing business landscape. We are the trusted HR automation service provider for over 4,750 companies worldwide due to our relentless focus on product innovation, customer satisfaction and user experience. We are extremely pleased with our phenomenal growth and are aiming for a significant share of the global SME market,” says Vijay Yalamachili, CEO, Keka.

Vijay added, “We always track our incremental growth rather than focusing on the revenue generated by new customers vs existing customers.”

Keka, as an HR platform, values its employees and considers them to be its most valuable asset. The organization’s goal for its employees is to provide them with an incredible experience and unparalleled learning. As a result, even during this incredible growth journey, Keka’s attrition rate has remained healthy at eight per cent.