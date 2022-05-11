Khatabook strengthens MSME lending organization with key leadership hiring

Indian fintech startup, Khatabook, continues to strengthen its MSME Lending organization with the appointment of Sachin Bawari as Head of Risk. Earlier this year, Khatabook announced its plan to become a Digital bank for MSMEs before the end of 2022. MSME lending is an important pillar of this strategic move. The lending organization at Khatabook currently has 45 employees.

Sachin will be leading a team responsible for managing risk and underwriting, while ensuring growth of the lending business at Khatabook. As a function leader, Sachin will play a crucial role in defining the risk strategy and framework, lendable set of customers, underwriting policies, operating processes and the optimal risk v/s return expectations.

Sachin is a seasoned professional in underwriting and risk and has a track record of managing portfolio risk across customer segments (MSME, large corporates & retail) and products (secured & unsecured) . Before joining Khatabook, Sachin was associated with a Fintech NBFC, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd., where he was Exec. Vice President – Credit Policy, Portfolio Risk & Internal Controls. Sachin’s extensive experience in the BFSI segment also includes working with Edelweiss Retail Finance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, Sachin is a rank holder in his Executive Programme in Applied Finance.

Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook commented, “Setting up a robust team and leadership is our top strategic priority as we progress towards establishing Khatabook Digital Bank for MSMEs. Risk is a dynamic aspect of our lending business, and hence, I am excited to have Sachin on board to lead it. With his experience, Sachin brings qualities like sharp risk assessment, deep understanding of the various segment behaviors, and proven track record with efficient operations, policies, and growth.”

Sachin Bawari, Head, Risk, Khatabook said, “I am delighted to be a part of Khatabook. I look forward to contribute towards setting up a lending business at the Khatabook Scale of userbase, spread across every district in India. I believe that we are set to enable transformation of small businesses in our country. With Khatabook’s digital capabilities, we will drive access to the finance for millions.”