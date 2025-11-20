Kore.ai selected as launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365 to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Kore.ai announced that it will be a release partner for Microsoft Agent 365, unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2025 in San Francisco.

As part of this collaboration, Kore.ai gained early access to integrate with the Microsoft Agent 365 ecosystem, accelerating the adoption of AI agents in daily work. The integration brings Kore.ai’s AI for Work solution and AI agents built on Kore.ai Agent Platform into the Microsoft Agent 365 ecosystem, making them easily deployable, discoverable, and accessible across Microsoft 365 applications, delivering an immersive experience that brings AI assistance directly into the flow of work across Microsoft Word, Teams, and beyond.

“We’re delighted to be a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365, advancing the future of work through AI agents,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “Our agentic orchestration capabilities allow customers to bring AI into the flow of daily work, applying intelligence grounded in business data, and ensuring security and trust at every layer. By integrating our AI for Work solution within the Microsoft ecosystem, Kore.ai delivers secure, governable, and scalable agents capable of handling complex workflows and driving enterprise productivity at scale.”

Kore.ai’s integration with Microsoft Agent 365 enables enterprises to:

Seamlessly deploy and manage AI agents that collaborate with users across Microsoft applications such as Outlook.

Enhance enterprise governance, compliance, and security with native support for Microsoft security products, including Entra ID, Purview, and Defender.

Unlock productivity and ROI by enabling AI agents to act on enterprise data within IT-defined guardrails.

“Our collaboration with Kore.ai is accelerating the frontier workforce with next-generation agentic solutions integrated with Microsoft Agent 365 – the control plane for all agents. This supports faster innovation and helps customers stay secure, bringing agents into the same trusted environments as users with familiar infrastructure, apps, and protections,” said Nirav Shah, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Agent 365.

The Future of Enterprise Work

As AI evolves from tools to teammates, enterprises are entering an era where AI agents will work alongside humans as digital colleagues—taking on roles, responsibilities, and tasks with autonomy and accountability. Kore.ai’s Agent Platform, integrated with Microsoft Agent 365, gives enterprises the speed, control, and flexibility to orchestrate and govern this emerging digital workforce—enabling a secure workplace that’s more intelligent, adaptive, and human-centered.

“The future of enterprise AI is human-led and AI-powered,” said Sharang Sharma, Vice President at Everest Group. “In the workplace, we expect to see rapid adoption of AI agents built across diverse platforms. To unlock their full potential, these agents must be intelligently orchestrated to drive seamless business operations. Agentic orchestration platforms like Kore.ai, combined with the secure and scalable infrastructure of Microsoft, will play a pivotal role in accelerating responsible enterprise AI adoption.”