How Mihup is Building India-wide Unity through Voice AI, Ahead of National Unity Day

By Tapan Barman, Co-founder & CEO, Mihup

India’s greatest strength lies in its diversity. With over 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, our linguistic richness is an enduring testament to the unity that defines our nation. Yet, this very diversity also presents one of the most complex challenges in India’s digital journey — ensuring that technology truly speaks the language of every Indian.

As we mark National Unity Day on October 31, honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of a united India, it is worth reflecting on how technology today is helping bridge linguistic divides and bring people closer in the digital era.

Voice: The Most Natural Digital Interface

For much of India’s digital revolution, English and text-based interfaces dominated the landscape. This inevitably left a large part of the population on the margins of the digital economy. Nearly 90% of Indians prefer to communicate in their native language, and more than 70% of new internet users come from non-English backgrounds.

In this context, voice has emerged as India’s most natural and inclusive interface. Speaking is instinctive; it transcends literacy and typing skills. Voice-based technologies allow users to communicate effortlessly, making digital services more accessible, particularly for first-generation internet users in semi-urban and rural India.

How Voice AI is Driving Inclusion

Voice AI is now at the forefront of India’s next digital leap, enabling millions to access information, perform transactions, and seek support in their preferred languages.

At Mihup, we believe digital transformation must be inclusive to be meaningful. Our Voice AI platform, developed in India for India, is designed to understand not just languages, but also the accents, dialects, and local expressions that make Indian communication unique.

Our proprietary phoneme-based speech recognition engine accurately processes Indian languages, even in noisy environments and across regional variations. From Haryanvi to Malayalam, Marathi to Bengali, Mihup’s models continuously learn from how India speaks. Combined with our fine-tuned Large Language Models (LLMs), this technology doesn’t just recognize words, it understands intent, emotion, and meaning.

This enables enterprises to engage with customers more effectively and empathetically, improving service quality while fostering trust.

Empowering Enterprises and Everyday Users

Today, Mihup’s Voice AI powers millions of interactions every month across banking, insurance, logistics, and automotive sectors, simplifying and humanizing customer experiences.

In contact centres, Mihup’s real-time agent assistance tools and interaction analytics help agents communicate clearly and compassionately in regional languages, ensuring every customer feels heard and understood. In the automotive sector, Mihup’s in-car voice assistants allow drivers to stay connected hands-free, using commands in the language of their choice.

Imagine a voice bot reminding a farmer in rural Bihar about a loan renewal in Hindi. Or an in-car assistant guiding a driver through Chennai’s traffic in Tamil. Each such interaction reinforces inclusion and proves that technology can be personal, relevant, and humane.

Every time a service becomes available in a new Indian language, it strengthens the digital fabric of unity — ensuring that every citizen, regardless of literacy or geography, has equal access to opportunity.

Building AI That Speaks for India

Globally, artificial intelligence is evolving from automation to contextual understanding; systems that not only process speech but comprehend tone, intent, and purpose. Yet, most global AI models are trained primarily on English datasets, limiting their effectiveness in multilingual societies like India.

This is where India’s AI innovation ecosystem, led by homegrown players like Mihup, is making a difference. By building models fine-tuned on Indian data, Indian languages, and Indian environments, we are ensuring that the next generation of AI is not only global, but glocal — globally relevant and locally intelligent.

Every Voice Matters

As India moves closer to becoming a $5 trillion economy, inclusivity will define the success of our digital transformation. Voice AI represents far more than convenience; it represents connection and empowerment.

When people can interact with technology in their own tongue, digital barriers fall, access expands, and trust deepens. The result is a more cohesive, confident, and connected India, one where innovation and inclusion go hand in hand.

In the end, every Indian voice matters. And when technology listens to all of them, unity is no longer just an idea, it becomes our shared reality.