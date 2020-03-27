LetsTransport Offers COVID-19 Insurance cover upto Rs 5 Lakh to Driver Partners

Read Article

LetsTransport, one of the market players in the tech-logistics sector, has rolled out COVID-19 health insurance for its driver-partners who ensure efficient last-mile delivery for different brands. In addition to this, LetsTransport is also offering sanitization measures for their vehicles, conducted mock drills & dry runs, across our 14 cities, distributed masks, and hand sanitizers to all its driver-partners, ensuring they adhere to safety policies for uninterrupted services.

Under the new COVID 19 insurance cover, truckers will be offered a hospitalization cover of up to INR 5 lakh in the event of hospitalization due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. LetsTransport will extend insurance coverage to truckers across all the 14 cities in India. This initiative will further strengthen its relationship with driver-partners and ensure good hygiene.

Commenting on the safety measures and COVID 19 insurance cover, Pushkar Singh, CEO of LetsTransport further highlighted, “As a leading logistics aggregator, we believe it is our duty to ensure an uninterrupted supply of all essential items such as vegetables, groceries, medicines, etc. Even in cities like Mumbai, Pune we plan to continue our services and are adequately equipping our partners to go out and deliver services while adhering to all safety precautions. It is also our responsibility to ensure our driver-partners are safe during COVID 19 unprecedented times and we want to stand by our partners. The COVID-19 health insurance cover will be offered to our driver-partners”.

LetsTransport, as a brand, is known as one of the market leaders in the enterprise logistics segment, and first movers to identify and empathize with the underserved urban trucker community, playing a huge role in making them a part of the mainstream economy. This series-B funded tech-logistics company aims to disrupt the primitive $30bn+ urban-logistics industry by leveraging technology and help enterprises to reach consumers faster.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]