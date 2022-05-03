Log9 Materials partners with Indeanta Ventures to deploy 15,000+ RapidEVs

Bengaluru-headquartered advanced battery-technology and deep-technology startup Log9 Materials has announced entering into a long-term partnership — initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing –with electric-mobility-as-a-service solutions provider Indeanta Ventures Pvt. Ltd. to provide Log9’s rapid-charging battery solution (RapidX batteries) to the latter’s II and III wheeler EV platforms.

As a part of this strategic collaboration, Log9 and Indeanta will be working together in synergy for the next three years to jointly deploy over 15,000 RapidEVs (including both 2-wheelers and 3-wheeler EVs) powered by Log9’s InstaCharge battery-technology across various parts of India, including but not limited to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. Out of these RapidEVs, a large majority will include cargo EV fleets used for logistics and last-mile delivery operations.

In particular, the three-Wheeler RapidEVs powered by Log9’s future-facing InstaCharge battery technology shall be deployed by Indeanta in the near future for their existing contracts with Porter, Flipkart, Amazon, among other similar companies that are aggregating or operating large-sized delivery fleets. And hence, this brings Indeanta Ventures under the aegis of Log9’s Responsible Delivery Movement – a first-of-its-kind initiative where they are attempting to accelerate e-mobility adoption for last-mile deliveries and thereby bring down transportation and logistics-related emissions’ intensity in India by upto 33 per cent by 2030.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder and COO, Log9 Materials said, “We are happy to announce a collaboration with Indeanta with the objective to mainly integrate their electric fleets at scale with Log9’s batteries, which in turn will go a long way in minimizing the downtime of these vehicles, optimizing delivery cycles, and more importantly, offering Power, Performance and Peace of Mind to the end-users. Furthermore, the strategic partnership would also help to strengthen both companies’ market positing and expansion for the short-term and enable them to scale across India and the world over the long term. Together Log9 and Indeanta hope to push to transform the delivery and logistics ecosystem of the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable model.”

Aaron Dsouza, Founder and CEO, Indeanta Ventures said, “We at Indeanta feel very strongly that we have a responsibility to care for our environment and to reduce our dependence on exported EV battery cells. With that in mind, we decided to partner with Log9, who we believe is already doing great work in this area. Through this partnership, Log9 will now be providing its climate-friendly and safe fast-charging batteries for our fleet of delivery three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs.”