Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  L&T Finance Ltd. launches Knowledgeable AI (KAI), an AI-powered virtual home loan advisor on its new corporate website

L&T Finance Ltd. launches Knowledgeable AI (KAI), an AI-powered virtual home loan advisor on its new corporate website

NewsArtificial Intelligence AI
By Srikanth RP
0 25

L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), is transforming the home loan experience with the launch of Knowledgeable AI (KAI), an AI-powered virtual advisor, on its newly redesigned corporate website. KAI, initially unveiled during LTF’s RAISE’ 24 event, represents a significant leap in leveraging AI to streamline and personalize the home loan journey. This innovation underscores LTF’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower customers and simplify the often-complex process of securing a home loan.

Designed to tackle challenges such as complex terminology, intricate calculations, and lengthy application processes, KAI specifically addresses the needs of first-time buyers, making the journey to homeownership smoother and more accessible. It offers prospective homebuyers an intuitive, efficient, and user-friendly experience, delivering instant support and expert guidance at their fingertips.

KAI utilizes advanced AI technology, including a specialized Large Language Model (LLM), to understand the unique needs of each user. This allows KAI to provide: Instant EMI Calculations & Loan Estimates, Expert Answers to Your Home Loan Questions and to provide context and guidance, acting as a home loan guide, rather than a mere chatbot.

Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO at LTF said, “We are pleased to launch KAI, a testament to our dedication to improving customer engagement and streamlining financial processes. With KAI, we are not just launching a chatbot; we are offering a personalized, 24/7 guide to help potential home buyers navigate the often-confusing home loan process. Our goal is to make the home buying journey simple, efficient, and accessible. What makes KAI truly unique is its ability to not only provide immediate responses to specific queries related to LTF’s home loans but also offer guidance on a spectrum of related home loan topics.”

KAI goes beyond basic chatbot functionality by drawing information from LTF documents (using latest RAG technology) and providing smooth EMI calculations using interactive sliders. Users can conveniently download EMI schedules and bookmark preferred options. KAI provides conversational style answers making it easy to understand for a broad base of users, and it can also handle follow-up questions seamlessly ensuring a comprehensive and user-friendly experience.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image