L&T Finance Ltd. launches Knowledgeable AI (KAI), an AI-powered virtual home loan advisor on its new corporate website

L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), is transforming the home loan experience with the launch of Knowledgeable AI (KAI), an AI-powered virtual advisor, on its newly redesigned corporate website. KAI, initially unveiled during LTF’s RAISE’ 24 event, represents a significant leap in leveraging AI to streamline and personalize the home loan journey. This innovation underscores LTF’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower customers and simplify the often-complex process of securing a home loan.

Designed to tackle challenges such as complex terminology, intricate calculations, and lengthy application processes, KAI specifically addresses the needs of first-time buyers, making the journey to homeownership smoother and more accessible. It offers prospective homebuyers an intuitive, efficient, and user-friendly experience, delivering instant support and expert guidance at their fingertips.

KAI utilizes advanced AI technology, including a specialized Large Language Model (LLM), to understand the unique needs of each user. This allows KAI to provide: Instant EMI Calculations & Loan Estimates, Expert Answers to Your Home Loan Questions and to provide context and guidance, acting as a home loan guide, rather than a mere chatbot.

Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO at LTF said, “We are pleased to launch KAI, a testament to our dedication to improving customer engagement and streamlining financial processes. With KAI, we are not just launching a chatbot; we are offering a personalized, 24/7 guide to help potential home buyers navigate the often-confusing home loan process. Our goal is to make the home buying journey simple, efficient, and accessible. What makes KAI truly unique is its ability to not only provide immediate responses to specific queries related to LTF’s home loans but also offer guidance on a spectrum of related home loan topics.”

KAI goes beyond basic chatbot functionality by drawing information from LTF documents (using latest RAG technology) and providing smooth EMI calculations using interactive sliders. Users can conveniently download EMI schedules and bookmark preferred options. KAI provides conversational style answers making it easy to understand for a broad base of users, and it can also handle follow-up questions seamlessly ensuring a comprehensive and user-friendly experience.