Massive outage hits Slack globally

Read Article

The workplace collaboration app Slack went down on Monday and users began reporting various problems.

Slack was reporting issues with connecting to the service and messaging.

The company said that “customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack”.

“Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologise for any disruption caused,” it said in a update.

Users began reporting issues around 10AM ET, and the company posted its first status update about the problem at 10:14AM.

The outage resulted in issues with log-ins, messaging, calls and connections.

“All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate,” the company said.

Cloud software firm Salesforce bought Slack for $27.7 billion in December.

As of October, there were 115 million daily active users of Microsoft Teams while Slack had 12 million users in 2019 (the last that it reported active users).

According to Salesforce, combining Slack with its Customer 360 platform will be transformative for the industry.

As part of the world’s leading CRM player, Slack will be able to expand its presence in the enterprise, not just among Salesforce customers, but for any company undergoing digital transformation.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]