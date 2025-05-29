MathCo appoints Richa Sharan as Head of HR Business Partnering

MathCo® is pleased to announce the appointment of Richa Sharan as its new Head of HR Business Partnering.

With over 16 years of experience as a strategic HR leader, Richa has led impactful HR initiatives at renowned organisations including Accenture, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. She has successfully supported business units comprising over 8,500 employees, consistently delivering people-centric strategies that drive organisational growth and transformation.

A certified coach and seasoned HR professional, Richa is recognised for her strong business acumen, strategic agility, and deep commitment to talent development. Her leadership style and values align closely with MathCo’s people-first culture, and she is enthusiastic about contributing to the company’s evolving talent strategy.

Richa holds a master’s degree from Warwick Business School, UK, and a postgraduate diploma from the Asia-Pacific Institute of Management. She is also a certified coach from Erickson Coaching International and actively mentors professionals across various stages of their careers.