Matrix, Yotta partner on AI-powered cloud video surveillance platform

Matrix Comsec has partnered with Yotta Data Services to integrate its SATATYA IP video surveillance portfolio with Yotta Drishticam, a cloud-native video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) platform, to offer AI-powered cloud video management for enterprises.

The integration combines Matrix’s IP cameras with Yotta’s cloud-based video management system, enabling organisations to centrally manage surveillance across multiple locations through a single interface. The companies said the platform supports cloud-based video streaming, AI-powered analytics, encrypted recording and remote monitoring.

Built on ONVIF standards, the solution offers features including centralised device management, automated camera onboarding, AI-based video analytics, event monitoring and secure cloud storage. AI capabilities include intrusion detection, human and vehicle classification, crowd monitoring, fire and smoke detection, personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

The companies said the offering is targeted at enterprises operating across distributed environments such as manufacturing facilities, retail chains, logistics hubs, healthcare institutions, educational campuses and smart city projects.

“Enterprise security is rapidly evolving from hardware-centric deployments to intelligent, cloud-managed ecosystems,” said Tarun Sharma, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Matrix Comsec.

“Matrix’s enterprise-grade IP surveillance camera portfolio complements Yotta Drishticam’s cloud-native architecture, enabling organisations to deploy secure, AI-powered surveillance solutions,” said Sashishekar Panda, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Cloud and Media Services, Yotta Data Services.