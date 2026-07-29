Tenable adds always-on AI agents to exposure management platform

Tenable has introduced new always-on capabilities for Hexa AI, the agentic AI engine within its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, enabling security teams to automate exposure management and remediation workflows.

The company said the enhanced platform uses a fleet of AI agents that retain organisational context across sessions, allowing security teams to schedule recurring security tasks and execute multi-step workflows without repeatedly prompting the system.

According to Tenable, the new capabilities support automated exposure remediation, continuous risk assessments and scheduled executive and compliance reporting. The platform can identify critical exposures, prioritise risks based on exploitability, trigger remediation workflows and verify that patches have been successfully applied.

Tenable said the AI agents are powered by its Exposure Data Fabric, which provides contextual information on enterprise assets, vulnerabilities and identities to support autonomous security operations.

The company said the new Hexa AI capabilities will be available to Tenable One Foundation and Tenable One Advanced customers in August 2026.

“Tenable Hexa AI delivers on the autonomous promise of AI with a fleet of agents that all work together, rather than in silos, to help customers advance security goals,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer at Tenable.