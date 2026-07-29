Zoho’s Arattai adds Aadhaar-based identity verification

Zoho’s messaging platform Arattai has introduced an optional Aadhaar-based identity verification feature aimed at reducing impersonation and identity spoofing on the platform.

The verification system allows users to authenticate their identity through the Aadhaar app, after which their profile receives a permanent green verification badge. The company said users can also choose to receive messages only from verified accounts to help reduce unsolicited spam. Arattai said it does not store users’ Aadhaar details, and the feature is available across Android, iOS, Windows and macOS.

Alongside the new verification capability, Arattai has introduced additional privacy and security features, including encrypted chat backups for Google Drive and iCloud, phone number masking in public groups, secure meeting rooms with waiting rooms, and a screen security feature that obscures chats during screen sharing.

Developed in India by Zoho Corporation, Arattai supports 10 Indian languages and offers end-to-end encryption for one-to-one messages and broadcasts.

“By introducing an optional, Aadhaar verification layer, we are delivering a reliable space without adding unnecessary friction to the user experience,” said Jeri John, Global Product Head at Arattai.