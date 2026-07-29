Dell PowerStore adds support for Nutanix Cloud Platform

Dell Technologies has announced that PowerStore now supports the Nutanix Cloud Platform with Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) 7.6, enabling organisations to deploy external NVMe all-flash storage in Nutanix environments.

The integration allows enterprises running the Nutanix AHV hypervisor to use PowerStore’s all-flash storage while continuing to manage storage operations through Nutanix Prism, without requiring additional management tools or training.

According to Dell, the solution enables independent scaling of compute and storage resources and combines PowerStore with Dell Private Cloud for automated deployment, lifecycle management and system-level hardware support. PowerStore becomes the second Dell storage platform to integrate with Nutanix, following PowerFlex.

Dell said the platform offers end-to-end NVMe performance, supports more than 6:1 guaranteed data reduction, and includes data protection capabilities such as asynchronous replication, synchronous replication and integration with Dell PowerProtect Data Manager for backup and long-term retention.

The company also cited findings from analyst firm Omdia, which said Dell Private Cloud can deploy workload-ready Nutanix clusters in approximately 2.5 hours, reducing deployment steps by more than 90% compared with manual deployment.

“By bringing Dell PowerStore to the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we’re enabling organisations to leverage enterprise-grade storage capabilities and scale compute and storage independently while using the Prism tools they already know,” said Helder Queiros, Senior Director, OEM & Alliances, APJ, Nutanix.