Snowflake launches AI gateway to help enterprises govern agentic AI

Snowflake has introduced Cortex AI Gateway, a platform designed to help enterprises centrally govern AI agents, control AI usage and manage costs as organisations expand the use of agentic AI.

The company said the platform addresses two key enterprise AI challenges: securing AI agents that operate across multiple systems and providing centralised visibility into AI consumption. Cortex AI Gateway enables organisations to govern both Snowflake-native AI agents and third-party agents while managing access to AI models, enterprise data, applications and tools.

Snowflake also announced integrations with identity and security vendors including 1Password, Aembit, Linx Security, Okta, SailPoint and Saviynt to support governance and auditing of third-party AI agents across enterprise environments.

According to the company, Cortex AI Gateway supports more than 100 Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and provides capabilities including centralised access policies, activity monitoring, AI cost management and intelligent model routing.

“Enterprise AI is moving from data interoperability to agent interoperability, and security has to be at the center of that shift,” said Mayank Upadhyay, Chief Security and Trust Officer at Snowflake.