India’s technology sovereignty score to rise to 35% by 2030: Forrester report

India’s overall technology sovereignty score is projected to increase from 32% in 2025 to 35% by 2030, while its semiconductor production score is expected to rise from 0% to 13%, according to a new forecast by Forrester.

The Global Sovereignty Forecast, 2025–2030 assesses 14 countries across nine dimensions, including AI investment, cloud sovereignty, semiconductor manufacturing, software development, data centre capacity and technology workforce.

According to the report, India’s progress in semiconductor manufacturing reflects growing investments in domestic chip production. However, Forrester said broader technology sovereignty will require continued investment in AI, cloud infrastructure, software, data centres, talent and international partnerships.

Globally, the average technology sovereignty score is expected to increase only marginally from 39% in 2025 to 40% by 2030, with the US and China continuing to lead the rankings. The report noted that full technology self-sufficiency is likely to remain out of reach for most countries due to concentrated semiconductor supply chains and dependence on global technology providers.

Among Asia-Pacific economies, South Korea’s technology sovereignty score is forecast to increase from 45% to 47%, Japan’s from 43% to 46%, while Australia is expected to remain unchanged at 29%.

“India is well positioned to strengthen its role in the global technology landscape, supported by its digital innovation agenda, AI ambitions, and deep technology talent pool,” said Biswajeet Mahapatra, Principal Analyst at Forrester.

“To compete in the AI era, nations must understand their strategic dependencies and build durable partnerships that safeguard their data, infrastructure, and long-term autonomy,” said Dario Maisto, Principal Analyst at Forrester.