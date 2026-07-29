Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Saviynt crosses $300 mn ARR, launches AI identity security platform

Saviynt crosses $300 mn ARR, launches AI identity security platform

NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 0

Identity security company Saviynt has surpassed US$300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and launched Zuma, an AI-focused identity security platform designed to help enterprises manage AI agents and non-human identities.

The company said bookings grew by more than 80%, while customer retention remained at 96%, reflecting increased demand for identity security as organisations expand the use of AI applications and autonomous agents.

According to Saviynt, Zuma is designed to provide visibility, governance and runtime access controls for AI agents, large language models (LLMs) and other non-human identities. The platform combines three components—Zuma Insights, Zuma Access and Zuma Governance—to help organisations discover AI identities, enforce access controls and manage governance throughout their lifecycle.

Saviynt said the platform was developed in response to growing enterprise concerns around securing AI systems that increasingly operate with autonomous access to business applications and data.

“AI is fundamentally changing the identity security equation,” said Sachin Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer of Saviynt. “Enterprises are no longer securing only human users. They are now responsible for AI agents and non-human identities that can decide and access systems at machine speed.”

“The challenge is that AI agents and non-human identities don’t fit neatly into legacy identity processes,” said Sarita Dsouza, IAM Leader at Cytiva, a Danaher company.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.