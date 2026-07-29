Saviynt crosses $300 mn ARR, launches AI identity security platform

Identity security company Saviynt has surpassed US$300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and launched Zuma, an AI-focused identity security platform designed to help enterprises manage AI agents and non-human identities.

The company said bookings grew by more than 80%, while customer retention remained at 96%, reflecting increased demand for identity security as organisations expand the use of AI applications and autonomous agents.

According to Saviynt, Zuma is designed to provide visibility, governance and runtime access controls for AI agents, large language models (LLMs) and other non-human identities. The platform combines three components—Zuma Insights, Zuma Access and Zuma Governance—to help organisations discover AI identities, enforce access controls and manage governance throughout their lifecycle.

Saviynt said the platform was developed in response to growing enterprise concerns around securing AI systems that increasingly operate with autonomous access to business applications and data.

“AI is fundamentally changing the identity security equation,” said Sachin Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer of Saviynt. “Enterprises are no longer securing only human users. They are now responsible for AI agents and non-human identities that can decide and access systems at machine speed.”

“The challenge is that AI agents and non-human identities don’t fit neatly into legacy identity processes,” said Sarita Dsouza, IAM Leader at Cytiva, a Danaher company.