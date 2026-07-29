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Atlassian brings AI assistant integration to Trello through MCP

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By Express Computer
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Atlassian has added Model Context Protocol (MCP) support to Trello, enabling AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Cursor to create and manage Trello boards through natural language prompts.

The company said the feature allows users to create boards, organise cards, update checklists and manage tasks directly from compatible AI assistants without requiring coding or additional software setup. The capability is available to both free and paid Trello users.

According to Atlassian, the announcement follows the adoption of its MCP ecosystem, which has reached more than one million monthly active users since launch.

The company said 44% of MCP users are outside software development teams, with marketers, project managers, HR professionals, freelancers and entrepreneurs among those using AI to automate work. It also noted that nearly one in three MCP operations involve AI agents creating, updating or moving work rather than simply retrieving information.

“With the Trello MCP, a simple instruction is all it takes to automatically create a structured board, complete with its lists, cards, and checklists,” said Sanchan Saxena, Senior Vice President and Head of Product, Teamwork Collection at Atlassian.

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Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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