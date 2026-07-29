28% of healthcare organisations say infrastructure limits AI adoption, Cloudera study finds

Nearly 28% of healthcare organisations say infrastructure performance consistently hinders operational initiatives, highlighting persistent barriers to scaling artificial intelligence (AI), according to Cloudera’s Data Readiness Index 2026.

The study found that while 87% of healthcare organisations have visibility into where their data resides, many continue to struggle with data integration, governance and operationalising AI across distributed environments.

According to Cloudera, healthcare providers are managing growing volumes of clinical, operational and patient-generated data while seeking to use AI to improve patient care, streamline administrative processes and reduce costs. However, shortcomings in data governance and infrastructure continue to limit large-scale AI deployment.

The report also found that healthcare organisations are continuing to invest in AI and data modernisation, with success increasingly dependent on their ability to deploy AI across data residing in multiple environments while maintaining security, governance and regulatory compliance.

“Healthcare organisations are managing enormous volumes of highly sensitive and distributed patient and operational data, yet many still struggle to operationalise AI consistently across environments,” said Rameez Chatni, Global Director of AI Solutions – Healthcare and Life Sciences at Cloudera.