Medium acquires social digital book platform Glose

Read Article

Online publishing platform Medium has acquired Glose, a France-based social digital book platform, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2014, Glose reaches more than one million readers in 200 countries.

Boasting a wide range of fiction and nonfiction, Glose carries ebooks and audiobooks from all major publishers, including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster, Medium said in a statement on Friday.

“With the integration of Glose, Medium will have more than 1.5 million books available within its vibrant ecosystem,” said Medium CEO Ev Williams.

Readers will be able to find more of what they are looking for by an author or on a subject, and writers can have their different content forms all in one place, elevating their voice and perspective.

“We’re impressed not only by Glose’s reading products and technology, but also by their experience in partnering with book authors and publishers,” Williams added.

On Glose, readers can create booklists, engage in reading groups, share highlights and annotations of the books they read, follow their daily and weekly reading activity, and set personal reading goals.

“Glose’s mission has always been to help people read more, and help them get more out of what they read,” said Nicolas Princen, founder and CEO of Glose.

“Joining Medium is a great opportunity to bring our technology to a wider number of readers around the world”.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]