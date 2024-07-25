Meta AI is now multilingual, more creative and smarter

We’re expanding access to Meta AI – the assistant in our apps and devices – and introducing new features to help you with answers, ideas and inspiration. Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, with the newest today in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon. You can also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in new languages: Hindi Hindi-Romanised Script, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish with more to come.

With Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook and meta.ai, people are tapping into the power of AI to get more done in less time, bring creative ideas to life and expand their knowledge. From tackling how-to tasks and answering questions to providing inspiration and guidance, Meta AI has enhanced people’s daily routines and been a creative partner to lean on. This is just the start — we’re listening to your feedback, updating Meta AI every two weeks to enhance your experience and innovating quickly to bring new features to help you create, get inspired and get more done.

Your vision, made easier with new Meta AI creative tools in Hindi

Have you ever dreamed of being a superhero, a rockstar or a professional athlete? Now, you can see yourself in a whole new light with “Imagine me” prompts in Meta AI – a feature we’re starting to roll out in beta in the US to start. Imagine yourself creates images based on a photo of you and a prompt like ‘Imagine me surfing’ or ‘Imagine me on a beach vacation’ using our new state-of-the-art personalization model. Simply type “Imagine me” in your Meta AI chat to get started, and then you can add a prompt like “Imagine me as royalty” or “Imagine me in a surrealist painting.” From there, you can share the images with friends and family, giving you the perfect response or funny sidebar to entertain your group chat.

It’ll also be easier to create your ideal image with Meta AI thanks to new creative editing capabilities. You can easily add or remove objects, change them and edit them — adjusting just what you want while keeping the rest of the image as it was. You could say “Imagine a cat snorkeling in a goldfish bowl” and then decide you want it to be a corgi. So you’d simply write “Change the cat to a corgi” to adjust the image. And next month, you’ll see the addition of an Edit with AI button that you can use to fine tune your imagined images even further.

Want to add an image made with Meta AI to your Facebook post? We’re starting to roll out the ability for you to create it right within feed, stories, comments and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — anywhere Meta AI is available in English starting this week. And soon you’ll be able to do this in more places across our apps and in more languages as well.

Try our most advanced Meta AI model for help with more complex questions like math and coding now in Hindi

You now have the option to use our largest and most advanced open-source model inside of Meta AI on WhatsApp and meta.ai. Llama 405B’s improved reasoning capabilities make it possible for Meta AI to understand and answer your more complex questions, especially on the topics of math and coding. You can get help on your math homework with step-by-step explanations and feedback, write code faster with debugging support and optimisation suggestions, and master complex technical and scientific concepts with expert instruction.

You can combine Meta AI’s coding expertise and image generation capabilities to build a new game from scratch or put a fresh spin on a classic favorite. Turn your wild idea into a reality in just minutes, and even put yourself right into the game.

Use Meta AI on Meta quest

While today’s other updates are specific to Meta AI in our apps and on the web, Meta AI is also available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and starting to roll out next month on Meta Quest in the US and Canada in experimental mode. Meta AI will replace the current Voice Commands on Quest, allowing you to control your headset hands-free, get answers to questions, stay up to date with real-time information, check the weather and more. You can also use Meta AI with Vision in Passthrough to ask questions about things you see in your physical surroundings. Let’s say you’re watching YouTube videos of some breathtaking hikes in mixed reality while packing for your upcoming trip to Joshua Tree. You can ask Meta AI for advice on how to best dress for the summer weather. Or you could hold up a pair of shorts and say, “Look and tell me what kind of top would complete this outfit.” You can get the forecast so you can prep for the weather ahead and even ask for local restaurant recommendations to indulge your inner foodie.