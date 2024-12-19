Micromax and Phison partner to launch MiPhi, powering India’s next-generation of NAND storage technology

Micromax Informatics, India’s home-grown consumer electronics brand, and Phison have launched MiPhi, a strategic joint venture poised to revolutionise India’s technology landscape.

As India emerges as a global economic hub, this partnership supports the nation’s vision of ‘Making AI in India,’ aligning with its ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. The strategic partnership announcement demonstrates this commitment by combining the key differentiators of two industry leaders to drive innovation, expand product offerings, and bolster India’s ambitions as a global AI superpower. With a vision to enhance GPU efficiency and deliver advanced NAND storage solutions, MiPhi will introduce the world’s lowest per-token cost and energy consumption for AI use cases.

“We are thrilled to announce our joint venture with Phison, uniting our capabilities to drive a new wave of innovation in the Indian technology landscape,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics. “By combining our local market expertise with Phison’s critical technological prowess, we are poised to deliver breakthrough solutions. The joint venture kicks off a new chapter to harness the full potential of emerging technologies and contribute to the future of digital transformation across industries. With this venture, we aim to bring down the cost of GPU by 1/10th by bringing the lowest per token cost in the world. This will help us in disrupting the AI landscape not only in India but also in specific agreed-upon regions.”

“India has been a hub for technological growth, and now the vision set forth by the government further enables homegrown companies to innovate at an exponentially higher rate,” said K.S. Pua, CEO, Phison. “Phison is delighted to partner with Micromax. Together, we are committed to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to establish MiPhi as a leading force in India’s NAND storage ecosystem. By uniting Micromax’s local market understanding with Phison’s world-class storage technologies, we’re well-positioned to create impactful solutions across SMBs, automotive, IoT, AI, enterprise workloads, and beyond.”

Through MiPhi, the joint venture aims to empower the Indian market with cutting-edge NAND storage solutions, providing unparalleled convenience and technological advantages. The collaboration leverages Micromax’s deep-rooted customer relationships within India and Phison’s expertise in NAND storage technology to foster a strong, synergistic partnership that expands opportunities and business growth across enterprise, consumer, embedded, AI, and security applications within India’s burgeoning tech ecosystem and specific agreed-upon regions.

The collaboration between Micromax, and Phison will position MiPhi as a key innovation hub in India. Phison’s impressive portfolio, with over 2,000 patents and a legacy of industry-first innovations, coupled with its commitment to R&D—investing 80% of its OPEX (Operating Expense)—equips the company to provide vital technical insights to MiPhi’s operations. This strategic alliance will drive MiPhi’s contribution to India’s technological future, harnessing local manufacturing and sales channels to accelerate the growth of the country’s storage economy.

As a part of the joint venture, MiPhi’s distinctive approach to drive innovation includes:

Local sales channel: Local sales teams across India with a focus on embedded solutions for automobiles, IoT, mobile devices, data centers, IT Hubs, consumer devices, and removable storage devices and systems. The company will also focus on customised design solutions for AI and security applications

For India, in India: With its manufacturing sites in Hyderabad, Telangana, Biwadi – Rajasthan, and Noida – Uttar Pradesh, the company aims to elevate the manufacturing capabilities in the country

Legacy of two powerhouses coming together: Micromax is India's home-grown consumer electronics brand while Phison is a market leader in NAND storage technologies – one out of five SSDs shipped worldwide is a Phison solution. Both the brands coming together is a milestone moment in elevating India's AI ambitions

MiPhi will specialise in custom-designed NAND storage solutions for AI, enterprise, and automotive use cases, addressing the needs of both Indian and specific agreed-upon markets. The joint venture’s focus on innovation and collaboration ensures a robust, connected ecosystem powered by advanced semiconductor solutions. With a strong local manufacturing partnership and in-house NAND controller technology, Phison reinforces its commitment to comprehensive support, including local RMA services and a sales channel to India and specific agreed-upon regions for efficient customer service.