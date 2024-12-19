RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 solution improves campus experience for Amrita University

CommScope announces RUCKUS Networks has helped a higher learning institution, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University), upgrade network connectivity for its Amritapuri and Bengaluru campuses with RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 solutions.

As Amrita grew and new campuses came online across India, the demand for greater digital access provided the opportunity for the university to improve its network reliability. The improvements not only impact connection for online lecture access and server access during classroom learnings but also support Internet of Things (IoT) devices ranging from IoT sensors that monitor power fluctuations and water levels in research labs to humidity sensors in the university data centers, to facial recognition devices across the campuses.

“We did several rounds of evaluation in proof-of-concept tests and RUCKUS clearly stood out from the crowd with its high-performance access points (APs) that come with the range, coverage, and capacity to ensure a strong signal with the ability to penetrate through the cement walls into classrooms with zero drop in performance,” said Sachin Vinay, Assistant Manager-Networks, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

“In addition, RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 indoor APs R750s feature a 3.5 Gbps max rate and embedded IoT technology, which is important for our campuses’ ability to accommodate the heavy traffic from IoT devices and to provide continual connectivity,” Vinay added.

“Access points are a critical component of any high-performing Wi-Fi network but not all APs are created equal. Enterprise-grade access points from RUCKUS can deliver fast and reliable connectivity while resolving legacy network issues and providing network scalability that meets tomorrow’s bandwidth demands,” said Sanjiv Verma, Vice President, RUCKUS Networks, Asia Pacific.

As part of the upgrade, the virtual RUCKUS SmartZone controller allows Amrita to control the new Wi-Fi 6 APs, and it is retro-compatible with some of the older RUCKUS APs that are still active in less demanding areas on the campuses.